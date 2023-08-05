Shaheen Afridi's huge social media update hours after Imran Khan's arrest fuels Twitter speculation; later deletes tweet

Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi changed his Twitter profile picture, hours after former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison. Shaheen has previously shown support to Imran on the social media platform, changing his profile picture to one with the former Pakistan PM after the latter was arrested in May earlier this year. On Saturday, Shaheen, changing his DP, just used the hashtag ‘#NewProfilePic’, with an all black picture.

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi during the Test series against Sri Lanka(AFP)

The tweet, however, was deleted minutes after it was posted. Shaheen's profile photo, however, remains all black.

Shaheen Afridi's now-deleted tweet (Twitter)

Imran, the former Pakistan captain who led the side to 1992 World Cup win, was arrested for the second time in four months on Saturday. The arrest is a fresh setback for the former cricket star who whipped up popular support since ouster last year in the face of a bruising standoff with the powerful military, but has faced divisions within his party.

Imran was sentenced in absentia to three years in prison in a corruption case over the sale of expensive state gifts when he was in power. Additional Judge Humayun Dilawar of the Islamabad-based district and sessions judge also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on Khan, adding that the 70-year-old leader would be kept in jail for another six months if failed to pay the fine.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Shaheen's tweet:

"Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman," the judge ruled.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details (of Toshakhana gifts) to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” Justice Dilawar stated and sent the cricketer-turned-politician to jail for three years under Section 174 of the Election Act.

Imran had received significant support from the Pakistan cricket fraternity when he became the Prime Minister, and earlier this year, when the former prime minister survived an assassination attempt, a host of cricketers including Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis condemned the attack.

Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, terrorism and inciting people to violence over deadly protests.

