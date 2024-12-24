'Shaheen himself requested not to be named in Test squad. Told chief selector...': PCB source opens can of worms

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa. The left-arm pacer scalped seven wickets to help Pakistan whitewash the Proteas 3-0. The 24-year-old is not a part of the Test squad for the upcoming two-match series in the Rainbow Nation. Now, a report in PTI has revealed that Shaheen himself requested the management not to consider him for the Test series. Shaheen Shah Afridi himself requested to not be named in the Test squad for the upcoming series against South Africa. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)(AFP)

The report states that the pacer wants to be fully fit for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which is slated to be played in February-March. That is why he requested selector Aaqib Javed to, not be considered an option.

It is important to state that Pakistan are out of contention for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, if South Africa wins one match, the Proteas will qualify for the summit clash set to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in June 2025.

"The truth is Shaheen himself requested he not be considered for Test matches until the Champions Trophy is over," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

When Pakistan announced their squad for the Test series against South Africa, the interim head coach and senior selector, Aaqib Javed, stated that the left-arm pacer's workload is being managed to keep him fresh for the eight-team tournament, the Champions Trophy.

Shaheen to manage workload in Bangladesh Premier League

The PTI report also states that Shaheen informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about receiving a lucrative offer from a franchise in the Bangladesh Premier League. However, the speedster has assured authorities that he would manage his workload during the competition, which is supposed to be held from December 30 to February 7.

"He assured the management and board the money was very good and he would look after his fitness and workload during the event, so he should be permitted to play in the league," the source said, as per PTI.

"Shaheen said he would be fully fit in time for the tri-series ODIs against New Zealand and South Africa, followed by the Champions Trophy at home. Shaheen told Aaqib he can be selected for tests once the Champions Trophy is completed," the source added.

After the two-Test series against South Africa, Pakistan are also slated to play two Tests against West Indies at home in January 2025. Shaheen is unlikely to play Tests against West Indies as well.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was previously dropped from the last two Tests against England after his underwhelming performance against the Three Lions in the first Test in Multan.