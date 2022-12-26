'Shahid Afridi dropped Rizwan or Babar Azam did?': Pakistan lambasted for 'harsh selection' call in 1st New Zealand Test

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 26, 2022 11:06 AM IST

PAK vs NZ 1st Test: Sarfaraz Ahmed's return has come at the cost of dropping Mohammad Rizwan, a decision which has been lambasted by fans on social media.

ByHT Sports Desk

After a bitter and forgettable 3-0 whitewash by England at home last week, Pakistan take on New Zealand with the aim to end their four-match losing streak, which includes one against Australia earlier this year. Pakistan made two changes for the opening Test against the Tim Southee-led side at National Bank Cricket Ground in Karachi - both Sarfaraz Ahmed and left-arm pacer Mir Hamza has returned to the XI after almost four years. However, Sarfaraz's return has come at the cost of dropping Mohammad Rizwan, a decision which has been lambasted by fans on social media.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first. After the toss, he revealed that Sarfaraz, who last played a Test against South Africa in January 2019, has replaced Rizwan in the line-up while Hamza was included in what is only his second Test appearance, the first being back in 2018 against Australia.

Both these names were taken by interim chief selector Shahid Afridi in his first press conference on Sunday, since assuming the role. He had arrived in Karachi on the eve of the series opener to discuss with captain Babar on the playing XI.

Afridi had advocated for resting Rizwan even before he was named the interim chief selector.

"Main yeh nahi keh raha ki Rizwan ko drop kar diya jaaye lekin usko rest zaruur karaya ja sakta hai. Aap Test series haar gaye ho. Teesra match Karachi mein hai toh aap yaha chance de sakte hain. Why not Sarfaraz? Shan Masood... chances should be given. (He is the batting coach, right? So obviously, if the players do not perform, he will be asked questions. As a batting coach, this is his domain. And about Rizwan, I have already said that the time has come to maybe give other players an opportunity. I am not saying drop Rizwan altogether, but he sure can be rested. You have lost the series and the third Test is in Karachi, so why not bring in someone like a Sarfaraz or Shan Masood)," he had told Samaa TV after Pakistan lost the series against England in Multan.

