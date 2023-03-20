Shahid Afridi gives autograph to fan on Indian flag, video breaks the internet - Watch

Fulfilling a fan's wish during the action-packed season of the Legends League Cricket, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi was recently seen giving his autograph to a fan on the Indian flag. One of the finest Pakistani cricketers of his generation, legendary all-rounder Afridi is leading the Asia Lions side in the 2023 edition of the Legends League Cricket in Qatar. Afridi's gesture has become the talk of the town on social media(Twitter-AP)

During the T20 tournament in Doha, Afridi was approached by a fan who requested him to give his autograph on the tri-colour. Responding to the fan's request, Afridi greeted the fan and also gave his autograph on the Indian flag. The video of the heartwarming incident became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game on social media.

"Little actions like these, bring the world closer and promote love and peace on the planet!Proud of you Lala," a fan hailed Afridi on Twitter. "Lala is great sportsman and true ambassador of love," another fan wrote.

Earlier, Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi won hearts with his incredible gesture during the T20 World Cup. Pacer Shaheen signed an Indian flag after Pakistan made it to the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Star pacer Shaheen Shaheen exchanged wedding vows with Afridi’s daughter in a grand ceremony last month. On the work front, legendary cricketer Afridi guided Asia Lions to the final of the Legends League Cricket 2023 in Doha on Saturday.

Afridi's Asia Lions defeated India Maharajas led by Gautam Gambhir in the Eliminator at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Star opener Upul Tharanga slammed a brilliant half-century (50 off 31 balls) while Asghar Afghan played a crucial knock of 34 off 24 balls to help Afridi and Co. register a massive total of 191-5 in 20 overs. In reply, Gambhir and Co. only mustered 106 in 16.4 overs as India Maharajas lost the match by 85 runs. Opener Tharanga was also named the Player of the Match. Afridi's Asia Lions will meet World Giants in the final of the Legends League Cricket at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Monday.

