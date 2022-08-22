Shahid Afridi makes blunt five-word statement on Virat Kohli's 'future' ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Team India will take on Pakistan in a blockbuster clash in men's Asia Cup on August 28. The meeting marks the first game between the two arch-rivals in men's cricket since the last year's T20 World Cup, where Babar Azam's men had defeated India by 10 wickets. Since then, Indian cricket saw significant changes that include a captaincy switch, with Rohit Sharma taking over the reins from Virat Kohli. The past year also saw an emergence of a number of young bowlers in the Indian roster.

However, one of the side's biggest concern this year has been the form of Kohli. The Indian batting great has struggled for fifty-plus scores over the past few months; he scored only one half-century in the 2022 Indian Premier League and failed to go past the 20-run mark across all formats during the tour of England in July.

Kohli was rested for the West Indies tour that included three ODIs and five T20Is, and will make a return to the side in the Asia Cup. While there will be focus on the 33-year-old star, Pakistan's star former cricketer Shahid Afridi has made a big remark on Kohli's future.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan's savage response to Waqar Younis' 'Big relief for India' tweet on Shaheen Afridi's injury

During a question-and-answer session on his official Twitter account, a fan asked Afridi about Kohli's future, to which the former Pakistan skipper replied, “It’s in his own hands.”

It?s in his own hands. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022

In another tweet, a fan had pointed out that Kohli hadn't scored a century for 1000+ days. Afridi replied, "Bare players ka mushkil waqt me hi pata chalta hai (Only tough times can unearth the big players).

Bare players ka mushkil waqt me hi pata chalta hai — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022

Earlier, ahead of the continental tournament, it was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board that Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to an injury. He will also stay out of action during the home series against England as well, which will start from September 20 onwards, but will return to action during the New Zealand Tri Series in October, which will be followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia 2022.

Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON