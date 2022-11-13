Shahid Afridi takes dig at India, responds ‘har din Sunday nahi hota’ while reacting to Buttler, Hales heroics

Pakistan have so far experienced a dramatic campaign at the T20 World Cup and Babar Azam and Co. now stand just one win away from the coveted silverware. If they do win, it will be their second World T20 title. However, standing in front are Jos Buttler's England, who are equally good on the paper.

While Pakistan boast of a lethal bowling line-up, England showcased their batting abilities, dismantling India by 10 wickets in the semifinal. The pair of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales made a mockery of the 169-run target as they chased it down with four overs to spare. Both the batters chipped in with blazing 80-plus scores, and Pakistan could be worried about a similar show in the finale in Melbourne on Sunday.

However, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out the possibility of Buttler and Hales doing the same against Shaheen Afridi and his peers. Afridi's comments came shortly after England's triumph over India in the semifinal, when he was asked if the pair will repeat the heroics against Pakistan in the final.

“Har din Sunday nahi hota. Fikar na karo, Inshallah. Humare batsmen, bowler bahut acchi form mein hain. (Everyday is not Sunday. By god's grace our batsmen and bowlers are in great form)" said Afridi during an interaction on Samaa TV.

If we look at the stats, Hales is England's leading run-scorer and has accumulated 211 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 148.59. Buttler, on the other hand, started off slow but has now hit the right note, mustering 199 runs from the same number of matches.

Shadab Khan has been Pakistan's X-factor both with the ball and the bat. He and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been Pakistan's leading wicket-takers, with both scalping 10 wickets from six encounters.

