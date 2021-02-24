Shahid Afridi tweets to ICC expressing displeasure at umpires not holding bowlers' cap

IND USA
Shahid Afridi who is playing for Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, was not happy on Tuesday night when, during their match against Peshawar Zalmi, the umpires refused to take his cap when he came on to bowl.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:54 PM IST

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tweeted tagging the International Cricket Council (ICC) to express his displeasures about its new rule which tells the on-field umpires not to hold the bowler’s cap, sweater or sunglass while bowling due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The former Pakistan captain, who is playing for Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, was not happy on Tuesday night when, during their match against Peshawar Zalmi, the umpires refused to take his cap when he came on to bowl.

"Dear ICC wondering why the umpires are not allowed to hold the bowler's cap even though they are in the same bubble as the players and management and even shake hands at the end of the game?" Afridi tweeted on Wednesday.


Some other players in the PSL have also expressed surprise over the ICC rule which is being enforced because of the pandemic.

The bowler handing over his cap, sweater or sunglasses to the on-field umpire was a norm cricket but ICC came up with the new guidelines after cricket resumed after a long gap due to the global pandemic, leaving bowlers with no choice but to hand over their caps to the fielders.

"Players and umpires should maintain social distancing on the cricket field and that includes no handing over of player items (cap, towels, sunglasses, jumpers) to the umpire or teammates," reads the ICC playing guidelines.

(With PTI inputs)

