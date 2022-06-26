'Shahid was my senior. He wasn't my friend...': Butt breaks silence on controversial bus 'fight' with Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has shed light on his much-talked-about bus 'fight' with Shahid Afridi, which even led to the then team manager Talat Ali losing his cool. Iconic Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar had earlier shared details about the exchange which took place in 2007-08. Afridi eventually was told to return home from the camp in Abbottabad. (Also Read | 'It's also a message that we care about Ranji Trophy': Manjrekar names 'deserving' youngster for Test call-up)

Akhtar had extended his support to Afridi, who in his autobiography titled 'Game Changer' claimed that he was at the receiving end of harsh treatment by seniors during his playing days. Butt has recalled the incident, explaining how every team sees 'misunderstanding' between two players. He refrained from sharing the exact reason behind the heated exchange.

"Every team has at least one such incident to tell. He (Afridi) was my senior. He was not a friend but treated me well at times. We had good exchanges too. But sometimes a bit of misunderstanding happens between two players. These things should not be shared publicly," said Butt on his official YouTube channel.

In 2019, Butt had said he was close to being selected for the World T20 in India but Afridi resisted his selection. He had resumed playing domestic cricket after serving a five-year ban over the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

"It so happened that we were returning on the bus from training and I was sitting with Salman Butt upfront. Afridi came inside and asked Butt to vacate the seat to which Talat lost his cool and questioned why Butt should leave his seat," Akhtar had shared in a TV programme 'Game On Hai'.

"Afridi also exchanged some words with Talat. Later that night Shoaib Malik told me they had decided to send Afridi back home because of the incident. I then took up the issue with Talat sahab and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)," he added.

"I think Shahid Afridi has written less in his book about the harsh treatment he received from senior players during his playing days. I witnessed some of it with my own eyes and totally agree with him."

