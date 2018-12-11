Today in New Delhi, India
Shai Hope slams ton as West Indies beat Bangladesh in second ODI to level series

Shai Hope hit an unbeaten 146 off 144 balls as West Indies reached 256-6 in 49.4 overs after pace bowler Oshane Thomas claimed 3-54 to help the visitors restrict Bangladesh to 255-7.

West Indies cricketer Oshane Thomas (R) celebrates with his teammates after the dismissal of the Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim (2R) during the second One Day International (ODI) between Bangladesh and West Indies. (AFP)

Shai Hope struck a brilliant century as West Indies beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the second one-day international to level the three-match series 1-1 in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Opener Hope hit an unbeaten 146 off 144 balls as West Indies reached 256-6 in 49.4 overs after pace bowler Oshane Thomas claimed 3-54 to help the visitors restrict Bangladesh to 255-7 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 65 off 62 deliveries for Bangladesh while Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal made 62 and 50 respectively after West Indies invited the hosts to bat first.

Bangladesh won the opening match of the series by five wickets on Sunday.

The third and final match will be held in Sylhet on Friday.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 21:26 IST

