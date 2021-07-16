Shakib Al Hasan achieves huge record for Bangladesh with five-wicket-haul against Zimbabwe in 1st ODI

Shakib Al Hasan banished the memories of his disrespectful behaviour not too long ago in the Dhaka Premier League with a sensational performance with the ball against Zimbabwe in the first ODI in Harare on Friday. Shakib claimed 5/30 as his third five-wicket-haul in ODIs bowled out Zimbabwe for a paltry 121 and help Bangladesh register a thumping 155-run win.

With that, Shakib has become Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in ODIs, going past former captain Mashrafe Mortaza's tally of 269 wickets. Shakib reached the milestone with his first wicket of the match – that of Brendan Taylor, which was his 270th wicket in the format. Shakib added the wickets of Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava to take his tally to 274.

This is the second time Shakib has become Bangladesh's highest ODI wicket-taker. He had first reached the top of the list in 2016 only to be overtaken by Mortaza, but with the former Bangladesh captain no longer part of the team's 50-over setup, Shakib is well on course of staying at the pinnacle for the time to come.

Shakib is already Bangladesh's highest-wicket taker in Tests and T20Is, with 210 and 92 wickets respectively. In fact, after Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan, Shakib is only the second bowler to be the highest wicket-taker across formats for his team.

After the match, winning captain lauded the clinical effort dished out by the whole team while mentioning Shakib's bowling.

"I thought Zimbabwe bowled exceptionally well in the first 15 overs, but the way Liton and Mahmudullah batted and then Afif. Today was the perfect example of youngsters stepping up and putting up a good display. I was not thinking about the surface too much," he said.

"Shakib bowled to the plan and we build the pressure and we got the wickets. Afif's innings was very special and Mehidy's innings was crucial too. Small contributions can make big impact."

With the bat, the star of the day for Bangladesh was Liton Das, who hit 102 off 114 balls, but the team received contributions from Afif Hossain (45 off 35 balls), Mahmudullah (33) and Mehidy Hasan (26), who chipped in lower down the order.