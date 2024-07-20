Shamar Joseph's colossal six breaks roof tiles at Trent Bridge, fans escape unhurt in bizarre moment during ENG vs WI

We've all witnessed towering sixes clearing the roof, but on Saturday, a rather unusual spectacle occurred as tailender Shamar Joseph, of all batters, broke the stadium roof with his massive hit. On Day 3 of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge, Joseph took on the challenge against England's young fast bowler Gus Atkinson, delivering a display of raw power that left the crowd in awe. Shamar Joseph's six breaks roof tiles at the Trent Bridge(X)

The incident unfolded during the 107th over when Joseph, batting at number 11, decided to take the attack to Atkinson, adding vital runs for the West Indies down the order. Joseph made his intentions clear from the outset, pulling Atkinson's second delivery over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. But he wasn’t done yet. Shortly after, he launched another short delivery towards deep backward square leg, sending the ball soaring high into the stands.

The timing was impeccable, and the ball travelled deep, eventually crashing into the roof of one of the boxes, causing tiles to fall onto the unsuspecting spectators below. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the sheer force of Joseph's shot had certainly left a mark, both literally and figuratively.

Watch:

The tailender's explosive cameo not only provided entertainment but also crucial runs for the West Indies, as the side ended with a crucial 41-run lead in the first innings.

Joseph eventually ended with 33 runs off just 27 balls, hitting five fours and a six. Interestingly, it was Atkinson who picked his wicket in the 112th over of the side's innings.

Kavem Hodge top-scored for the Windies in a brilliant effort from the visitors, scoring 120 off 171 balls, while Alick Athaneze (82) and Joshua Da Silva (82*) also made important contributions to take West Indies' score to 457.

England were earlier bowled out for 416. The hosts are leading the series 1-0, with the first Test in Lord's also marking the retirement of the side's legendary fast bowler James Anderson.