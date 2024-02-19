'Shame he is doing it against England...': Jos Buttler opens up on RR teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal's run feast

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been making merry in India's ongoing series against England and has forced the cricket world to sit up and take notice of him. Jaiswal has scored two centuries, both of which he converted to double centuries, in the second and third Tests and scored a blistering 80 in the first. He scored an unbeaten 214 on Sunday to power India's record victory in the third Test in Rajkot, in which he also equalled the record for most sixes in a Test innings. Jaiswal has 545 runs in six innings at an average of 109 and strike rate of 81.10.in the series(ANI)

Jaiswal has shown an ability to adjust to any format since the time he started playing senior cricket and his ability to shine on the big stage was first on display in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). He opened the batting for Rajasthan Royals with England's limited overs captain Jos Buttler and ended up overshadowing the latter. Buttler had the best seat in the house as Jaiswal smashed 625 runs in 14 matches 163.61 and an average of 48.08. He scored five half-centuries and a century in the season.

Buttler, who last played for the England Test team in January 2022, commended Jaiswal for the form he has hit in the ongoing series. "Shame he's doing it against England but v hard not be so happy for @yashasvijaiswal28. Getting everything he deserves from his talent, hunger and work ethic. WHAT A STAR!" Buttler said in his Instagram story.

Jaiswal paced his knock almost perfectly in India's second innings desite having to retire hurt after crossing his first century. The 22-year-old was on 104 off 133 when he had to retire hurt with a back trouble on Day 3. He then returned on Day 4 after Shubman Gill, with whom he had shared a 159-run partnership, fell on 91 off 151 balls. Jaiswal then smashed 110 more runs in the next 103 balls. He hit 12 sixes in his innings, which equalled the record that was held by Pakistan great Wasim Akram.

He had earlier scored 209 in 290 balls in the second Test, with Gill's 34 being the next best score for India in that innings. The opener is the highest run scorer in the series by some distance, having made 545 runs in six innings at an average of 109 and strike rate of 81.10.