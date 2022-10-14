'Shame on BCCI for wasting a generational talent': Netizens react after Prithvi Shaw smashes maiden T20 ton in SMAT

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw pummelled the Assam bowlers into submission in Mumbai's Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) against Mrinmoy Dutta-led side at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. Reminding the national selectors about his batting exploits ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, opener Shaw registered his maiden century in the shortest format of the game.

Shaw, who plied his trade with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, was overlooked by selectors when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the T20 World Cup. Though superstar Shaw's name went missing from the 15-member list, the Indian think has still managed to furnish a star-studded squad for the showpiece event in Australia.

After Shaw played a scintillating knock in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Mumbai opener was hailed by legions of Team India fans on Twitter. While some fans showered praise on Shaw for his batting masterclass, others questioned his absence from the T20I squad of the Men In Blue. "Shame on BCCI and selectors on wasting a generational talent Like Shaw," a fan shared his views on Twitter. "He should have been selected instead of KL," another Twitter user added.

Talking about the match between Mumbai and Assam, opener Shaw smashed a quick-fire 61-ball 134 to help his side register a massive total in the 20-over contest. Riding on Shaw's memorable ton against Assam, Mumbai have posted a gigantic total of 230/3 in 20 overs. While Shaw top-scored for Mumbai, Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with a crucial 30-ball 42 against Assam at Rajkot.

Mumbai were eyeing their third-successive win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 when the Shaw-led side squared off against the Dutta-led side at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Mumbai and Uttarakhand (8) are level on points in the Elite Group A standings of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

