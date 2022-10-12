Watch: Rayudu, Sheldon Jackson involved in heated fight during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game; umpires, players intervene

Things turned ugly during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D game between Saurashtra and Baroda, as Sheldon Jackson and Ambati Rayudu engaged in a heated fight on Wednesday. Jackson, playing for Saurashtra, was batting for the side when the fight took place during the ninth over of the match. The batter marched towards Rayudu, fielding at cover, seemingly after the Baroda captain made a remark towards Jackson.

The umpires and players had to intervene between the two to end the fight, but Rayudu continued to argue with the umpires even as Sheldon returned to the crease. According to the on-air commentator, the fight ensued after Rayudu expressed his displeasure at Jackson taking time to get ready to face the deliveries.

Watch:

Earlier, Baroda were invited to bat by Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat, and scored 175/4 in 20 overs.

Mitesh Patel top-scored for Baroda with 60 off just 35 deliveries, while Vishnu Solanki also scored 51 off 33 balls. Rayudu, however, was dismissed on a golden duck by Unadkat.

In addition to Rayudu and Unadkat, a number of India stars including Cheteshwar Pujara (Saurashtra), Krunal Pandya (Baroda), and Varun Aaron (Baroda) are also a part of the game.

In August earlier this year, Sheldon Jackson had voiced his frustration on his official Twitter account after being snubbed for India ‘A' squad for the series against New Zealand ‘A’. The 35-year-old batter had written, "I have a right to believe and dream that if i have performed for 3 continuous season, I may get picked on the basis of my performances not age, tired of hearing this that I'm a good player and performer but I'm old, I'm 35 not 75."

Ambati Rayudu, meanwhile, created controversy during the 2022 Indian Premier League season when he announced his retirement from the league; however, he deleted the tweet minutes later and later backtracked on the announcement.

In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Baroda won their first game of the Elite Group D while Saurashtra's opening match of the 2022 season (against Gujarat) was abandoned due to rain.

