‘Shameful. How dare you?’: Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC, launches scathing attack on Stoinis for chucking gesture at Hasnain

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar tore into Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for suggesting that Mohammad Hasnain was chucking. Stoinis, after getting dismissed by the 22-year Pakistan pacer in a Hundred match between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles, rolled his arms over while walking back to the dugout which fans and also the commentators perceived to be an indication that Hasnanin was chucking. Stoinis, who represents the Southern Brave in the Hundred, received a lot of flak from the fans for allegedly mimicking Hasnain's bowling action but the strongest of criticism came from Shoaib Akhtar.

Akhtar called Stoinis' act 'shameful' and urged the ICC to take action as 'no player should be allowed to do such things.' "Shameful gesture by Marcus Stoinis regarding bowling action of Mohammad Hasnain during #TheHundred2022. How dare you do such things?? Of course, ICC stays quiet about them. No player should be allowed to do such things if someone's been cleared already," Akhtar tweeted with a collage of Stoinis and Hasnain.

Stoinis is not the only Aussie cricketer, who has had objections with Hasnain's bowling action. Moises Henriques had accused the pacer of doing the same in the previous edition of the Big Bash League. Henriques had then yelled: “Nice throw, mate” to Hasnain following a bouncer.

Hasnain has been guilty of having an illegal action, which came to light after an umpire from Big Bash League had reported it. The Pakistani quick has, however, been cleared to bowl again after working on his technique and angle of release, and Stoinis could well face disciplinary action for his conduct on the field.

The pacer, who has represented Pakistan in eight ODIs and 18 T20Is, finished the contest with a wicket and conceded 27 runs in the 15 deliveries he bowled.

