Shami the key for India at Champions Trophy: Zaheer

Lucknow: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan believes that experienced pacer Mohd Shami holds the key to India’s success at the upcoming Champions Trophy. Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Duckett in the fifth T20I in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)

“We want Shami back as he holds the key to India’s success at the Champions Trophy later this month. With Jasprit Bumrah and young Arshdeep Singh in the side, the Indian pace bowling attack looks quite solid,” Zaheer told HT in Lucknow on Tuesday evening.

Staging a comeback after an injury layoff in this domestic season, Shami did well in the white ball cricket for Bengal and proved his fitness in India’s 4-1 win in the just concluded T20Is series against England.

The Indian pacer played his last international match in November 2023 as he suffered a heel injury at the ODI World Cup, where he finished as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 24 wickets in just seven matches.

“Happy to see Shami back in action in the series against England, and if he gets the going in the Champions Trophy, it would be quite easy for Rohit Sharma and Co,” said Zaheer, adding, “Much will depend on team combination as we need to have right balance for the Champions Trophy.”

“I feel that besides India, teams like Australia, New Zealand and South Africa are also doing well and hold all chance to make it to the semi-finals,” said Zaheer, adding, “Can’t say anything on hosts (Pakistan) as they aren’t playing good cricket these days.”

While praising young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who would be sharing the new white ball with Bumrah and Shami at the Champions Trophy, Zaheer said Singh has established himself as a key bowler for India in white-ball cricket.

“Arshdeep is going very well as a bowler in the white-ball cricket. He knows how to make good use of conditions. He has become the leading wicket taker for India in T20Is and it’s a great achievement. (He is) growing in confidence with every match and it’s good for Team India,” said Zaheer.

India’s 3-1 loss to hosts Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was a big blow but Zaheer expects the team to bounce back against England in the five-match series that begins in June.

“The conditions are suitable for Indian pacers in England as all four pacers have been doing well, especially Akash Deep,” said Zaheer.

That aside, as mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants, Zaheer will try his best to motivate the Rishabh Pant-led side to finish on top of the league this time.

“I don’t want to remember what happened in the past with LSG in the last three seasons. I am looking forward to a good future this time. We have a balanced side with Pant leading the side and I am sure that under his leadership, the team will excel.”