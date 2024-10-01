Shan Masood's awkward press conference intervened by PCB media director as reporter rebuked for 'disrespecting' captain

Pakistan are preparing for their upcoming Test series against England at home, but tensions are high in the camp as they look to bounce back from a difficult series whitewash against Bangladesh. The tension manifested in a heated and awkward moment in Pakistan captain Shan Masood’s press conference. Shan Masood attending a press conference.(PCB)

A video clip from the press conference depicts journalist Javed Iqbal in the conference asking Masood: “You have said you will avail the offer of captaincy until it is on the table. But isn’t there some drive from your conscience that you have lost, aren’t performing well, and should leave it?”

A question that might be on the tongues of many Pakistan cricket fans, but one that Masood wasn’t willing to answer. The captain turned to PCB’s director of media and communications Sami ul Hasan, who stepped in to defuse the situation by offering some stern words.

“Thank you for all your questions and support. One last request: Pakistan’s captain is sitting here, absolutely ask your questions, but please show your respect,” said Hasan.

“Particularly I’m referring to Javed, because not the appropriate way of asking the Pakistan captain the question that you asked,” picking out the journalist and reprimanding him for the manner of question.

Masood has been under fire since stepping into the role of Pakistan Test captain replacing Babar Azam, having lost five consecutive matches in his tenure. The pressure is one for the batter, with positive performances and results the need of the hour for his team.

Pakistan prepare for series vs England

It has been a tough year for Pakistan cricket, who were beaten 3-0 by Australia at the start of the year, before facing group stage elimination in the World T20 after a chastening loss to hosts USA.

The 2-0 series loss to Bangladesh could be seen as a tipping point, but the PCB are persisting with Masood as captain for the England series. Pakistan are all but already out of contention for the WTC finals, but will be seeking a series win on a positive note to arrest the slide they are currently in.

England will be visiting for a three-match series, beginning on October 7 in Multan.