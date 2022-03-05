Shane Warne: Australia spin legend's last tweet paying homage to Rod Marsh goes viral

News of Australia great Shane Warne's death sent shockwaves around the world leading to a number of tributes on social media from fans and former and current cricketers alike. The news followed close on the heels of another Australian great, Rod Marsh, passing away and Warne had, in fact, tweeted out a tribute for the former wicketkeeper-batsman.

"Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate," Warne had said in his tweet, which he made at 7.23am IST on Friday.

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

The replies to the tweet were filled with tributes from fans for the spin legend, who died of suspected heart attack on Friday. Warne's management released a brief statement on Friday informing that he passed away in the island of Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

"It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in the Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4th March," the statement said. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

While not a lot is known at the moment barring the statement put out by the management team, it is to be noted that Warne had contracted Covid-19 last year in August. This was after the legendary leg-spinner had taken both dozes of the vaccine. A month after he had contracted the virus, Warne had revealed that his condition during Covid had deteriorated, to an extent that he had to be put on ventilator.

