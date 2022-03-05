Shane Warne dies: Pat Cummins chokes up, Glenn Maxwell breaks down in gut-wrenching interview after Aussie great's death

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell have paid tribute to Shane Warne after the spin wizard passed away shockingly at the age of 52 on Friday. Cummins, currently in Islamabad with the rest of his teammates, shared anecdotes of how he and many more of his teammates grew up watching Warne perform and how everything he did was a theatre in itself, which motivated a younger bunch of players.

"Warnie was an all-time great, a once in a century type cricketer, and his records will live on forever. We all grew up watching Warnie, idolising him, we all had posters on his wall, had his earring," said Cummins to cricket.com.au, as he choked up occasionally in remembering the Aussie great.

"What we loved so much about Warnie was his showmanship, his charisma, his tactics, the way he willed himself and the team around him to win games for Australia, and above all else his incredible skills as a leg-spinner. There are so many guys in this team and squad who still hold him as a hero, their all-time favourite player. The game was never the same after Warnie emerged and the game will never be the same after his passing. Rest in peace, King."

Test captain Pat Cummins reacts to the shock news of Shane Warne's passing.



"Rest in peace, King." pic.twitter.com/yUOGHuKNei — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 4, 2022

Maxwell, on the other hand, could not hold back tears in a gut-wrenching and emotional interview to Fox Sports. Calling himself ‘broken’ with the tragic news, Maxwell recalled the life and times of Warne, and how the Australian legend played an instrumental role in the early days of his career.

"We've lost someone with immeasurable knowledge of the game, someone that's going to be dearly missed. Warnie actually got me to the Stars. Sorry... umm, yeah, we had a really good relationship. Just broken."

"I was actually lucky enough to play my second ever grade game against Warnie. I was about 16 or 17 and thought I was fortunate then. But to get to play with him at the Stars and post his career, become good friends off the field and sort of be a part of his inner sanctum... it's a hard morning."

As the cricketing world struggles to come to grips with the tragic news of Warne's passing, Maxwell explained how Warne was just the type of senior pro and guide a youngster would hope for.

"He was a pretty life-loving person. You'd be hard pressed to find a more caring, loyal, generous person than him. He gave his time to pretty much every cricketer that came through. He saw every leg spinner that was playing international cricket, state cricket when he was commentating, he'd be out there helping them out. That was just the sort of person he was, he just gave his time so generously. He found a way to, he inspired multiple generations of players wanting to be Shane Warne. That’s the legacy he's going to leave," added Maxwell.

"He was (fun to be around). Even just to talk to him about normal stuff, he was just so knowledgeable and so caring and friendly. When myself and Finchy (Aaron Finch) started playing poker with him and going around to his house, being openly invited to just have these nice chats with him, we’d always make an effort to turn up early so we could talk about other stuff. He was just so giving with his time and more than happy to give back."

"As far as Australian cricket goes, we've lost someone with immeasurable knowledge of the game, someone that's going to be dearly missed. I went around and saw Finchy this morning... I only woke up to the news this morning. It's been a tough morning. I just want to send my whole love to (Shane's family)," he concluded.