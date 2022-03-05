Shane Warne's career in numbers: Full list of records held by the legendary Australian great

With the unfortunate passing of the legendary Shane Warne, an era in cricket has ended. Warne was not only the greatest leg-spinner of all time, but an icon, who revived the art of spin bowling in the 1990s. He was magic. Warne's stunning leg-breaks, the googlies that left the batters bamboozled, living life on the edge and producing miraculous balls a spinner could only dream of for 15 years – the memories are endless. They called him king. But for an entire generation, Warne was the wizard, and there was none quite like him.

As the world says farewell to a cricket icon, we look at some of the stellar numbers from Warne's glittering career. A World Cup, Ashes and an IPL winner, Warne will always be remembered as spin bowling exists. From his tally of 708 Test wickets to producing some gems on the cricket pitch, we take a look at certain records held by the late Aussie great.

Also Read - Shane Warne dies: 'Can't process his passing' - Kohli, Rohit react to legend's death; 'Champion of our game has left us'

1 First to 600 and 700 Test wickets

The record for the most wickets in Test cricket is held by Muttiah Muralitharan, but Warne was the first to breach the 600 and the 700-wicket mark in Tests. In 2005, when Australia and England were involved in one of the most memorable Ashes series of all time, the legendary Warne dismissed Marcus Trescothick to become the first bowler to 600 wickets. A year later, during the next Ashes, Warne picked up wicket No. 700 in the fourth Test at the MCG, dismissing Andrew Strauss. Warne went on to dismiss four more batters and made the occasion even more special by bagging a five-wicket-haul.

2 Most wickets in a calendar year

In 2005, two years after he was slapped with a one-year-ban, Warne produced his best year statistically in Test cricket, when he picked up a total of 96 wickets from 15 matches at an average of 22.02. This is still a record for the most wickets scalped by a bowler in a calendar year. Warne bowled 4336 balls and picked up a five-wicket-haul a staggering six times. Couple that with a match-haul of 10 wicket twice and a best of 6/46. During this unforgettable year, Warne had a miserly economy rate of 2.92.

3 Most Ashes wickets

With 195 wickets from 36 Tests, Warne holds the record for taking the most wickets by a bowler in the Ashes. With an average of 23.25, no bowler has come to taking as many Ashes wickets. In his maiden Ashes series in 1993, Warne cemented himself grabbing 34 wickets from six Tests including a best of 5/82. A year later, he bamboozled England again with 27 wickets from five matches. 1997 would be more or less identical with Warne getting 27 England wickets, while playing only one match the year later. In 2001, Warne was back to his menacing best taking out 31 English wickets and 14 from three matches in Australia next year. The 2005 Ashes was Warne’s best, with him foxing England 40 times. In his final Ashes series, Warne picked up 23 more, ending his career on a high with Australia blanking England 5-0.

4 First-ever IPL winning captain

Shane Warne was 37 when he was named captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the IPL. No one gave RR a chance ahead of the star-studded other teams, but if there was anything Warne knew being part of a dominating Australian team for years was that losing was not an option. The Aussie legend marshalled his young troops into the final, where they got the better of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. It was during the same year that the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Yusuf Pathan were unearthed by Warne.

5. Most runs in a career without a single century

Warne was no mug with the bag. In fact, he had 3154 runs with 12 half-centuries. But not once did Warne have the honour of taking off his helmet and raising the bat in celebration of a hundred. The closest Warne came to scoring a century was against New Zealand in the year 2001/02 but got dismissed for 99 off the bowling of Daniel Vettori. Warne’s career boasts of several accolades but scoring a century isn’t one of them.

