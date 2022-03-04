Shane Warne: When Australian great revealed that he was put on ventilator during battle with Covid-19

Late Australia spin legend Shane Warne had said that he was put on ventilator briefly when he was battling Covid-19 in August last year. Warne's death was announced in the early hours of Saturday in Australian Eastern Daylight Time to shock and disbelief with his management saying that the 52-year-old died of a “suspected heart attack”.

Warne had contracted Covid-19 last year in August. This was after the legendary leg-spinner had taken both dozes of the vaccine. A month after he had contracted the virus, Warne had revealed that his condition during Covid had deteriorated, to an extent that he had to be put on ventilator.

"It wasn't because I could not breathe, or anything like that, it was basically a special ventilator that I was trialling to make sure there were no longer-lasting effects that Covid would have on me," Warne had told the Herald Sun. "I have been fine, I have been able to run, I have been able to do everything. I have been absolutely fine," he said.

"It was a bit like a hangover, I had a pounding headache. The first couple of days, when I tested positive, I just had a thumping headache and I had one day where I had the shivers, but (was) sweating, like when you have the flu," Warne told The Herald Sun.

"I lost a bit of sense of taste for a few days, but after three or four days I was fine. I have apparently got the holy grail. I have been double vaccinated and I have had Covid, so I am meant to be absolutely fine now."

Considered one of the greatest bowlers of all time, Warne took over 1000 internatioal wickets in an illustrious 15-year-career. After retiring in 2007, Warne embarked on a succesfull stint as a commentator and also led Rajasthan Royals to victory in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), for which he briefly came out of retirement, as their captain.

