'Totally shattered': Sehwag, Akhtar pay tribute to Shane Warne as cricket community stunned by Australian great's death

The cricket community reacted with shock and disbelief at the news of Australia spin legend Shane Warne's death on Friday. Warne's management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday local time, that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement reads.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Former India batter Virender Sehwag, who faced Warne numerous times in his career, was one of the first to react to the news. “Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world," said Sehwag in his tweet.

Former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also expressed his sadness. “Shocked to hear about Shane Warne's departure. Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend!” Rahane tweeted.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also reacted to the tragic news.

Shane Warne ... Really !!!!! ☹️



England all-rounder Ben Stokes also acknowledged Warne's connection with the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals, with whom Stokes played until the 2021 season. Warne was captain of RR in the inaugural season of the IPL and led them to the title. Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan also did so.

“Australian Legend @rajasthanroyals Legend Was an honour to know you and work with you. This man is a LEGEND #theking” said Stokes on Instagram.

Considered one of the greatest bowlers of all time, Warne retired from international cricket with a whopping 708 wickets in 145 Test matches and 293 wickets in 194 ODIs.

