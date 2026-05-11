Shanto, Mominul lift Bangladesh to 179-run lead over Pakistan on Day 4 of first Test at Mirpur

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque hit resolute half-centuries as Bangladesh reached 152-3 on rain-hit Day 4 of the first cricket Test against Pakistan on Monday.

Is Najmul Hossain Shanto gonna hit another century in the match?(AFP)

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Bangladesh’s lead grew to 179 runs, keeping it on course to push for a result on the final day after bad light forced an early end to play with Shanto unbeaten on 58 and Mushfiqur Rahim on 16.

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Shanto, who struck a fluent century in the first innings, put on a 105-run partnership with Mominul for the third wicket to keep Bangladesh on the front foot after the host slumped to 23-2 in the morning session.

Mominul followed his 91 with 56 in the second innings, extending his rich form with five half-centuries in a row.

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{{^usCountry}} Play was stopped for more than three hours because of rain. After resuming at seven for no loss, Bangladesh received an early blow when Mahmudul Hasan was trapped leg-before-wicket by pacer Mohammad Abbas for five. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Play was stopped for more than three hours because of rain. After resuming at seven for no loss, Bangladesh received an early blow when Mahmudul Hasan was trapped leg-before-wicket by pacer Mohammad Abbas for five. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pacer Hasan Ali dismissed Shadman Islam for 10, with Saud Shakeel taking a catch at gully after the batter was surprised by the extra bounce. Pakistan say, not again! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pacer Hasan Ali dismissed Shadman Islam for 10, with Saud Shakeel taking a catch at gully after the batter was surprised by the extra bounce. Pakistan say, not again! {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a repeat of their first innings rearguard, Mominul and Shanto showed resolve to frustrate Pakistan’s attack, keeping Bangladesh on course to set a challenging final innings target for the visitors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a repeat of their first innings rearguard, Mominul and Shanto showed resolve to frustrate Pakistan’s attack, keeping Bangladesh on course to set a challenging final innings target for the visitors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They also came together in the first innings to share 170 runs when Bangladesh was struggling at 31-2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also came together in the first innings to share 170 runs when Bangladesh was struggling at 31-2. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mominul survived two chances before edging a delivery from pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi behind the wicket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mominul survived two chances before edging a delivery from pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi behind the wicket. {{/usCountry}}

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Shanto played an almost flawless innings and raised his sixth Test half-century off 90 balls with a single to mid-off off Afridi.

He and Mushfiqur Rahim then safely dealt with remaining overs to deny Pakistan any further breakthroughs.

Bangladesh earlier was bowled out for 413 in its first innings, before taking a 27-run lead, dismissing Pakistan for 386 with offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking five wickets.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas had taken a five-for. The medium pacer returned to Pakistan's Test scheme of things last year after a very long gap, and he has not looked back since. He is not fast but has a terrific ability to swing the ball.

At this stage of the game, if there is one team that can win, it has to be Bangladesh. However, with so many overs gone to rain on day four, one has to be realistic. An outright result looks impossible at present. Pakistan, however, won't mind splitting the points in the two-game World Test Championship series away from home.

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