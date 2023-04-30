‘Maybe team doesn't need him to bowl': KKR teammate's blunt remark on Shardul Thakur absence from bowling vs GT

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) struggles continued in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as Gujarat Titans (GT) handed them a seven wicket defeat at their home Eden Gardens on Saturday. Gujarat, who won the toss and decided to field, got off to a decent start and went to pile a stiff 179/7 in 20 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Shardul Thakur(IPL Twitter)

The KKR bowlers, however, failed to make inroads as blistering knocks by Vijay Shankar and David Miller drove Gujarat home with 2.1 overs remaining in the contest. Shankar scored 51 off 24 balls, while Miller chipped in with 18-ball 32 as both the batters returned unbeaten.

The match also saw KKR device a new tactic, which left many bemused. Shardul Thakur was promoted at number 3 but the move didn't reap any dividends. Thakur returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

While Thakur failed to contribute with the fat, the bowler was not used for a single over in the contest, which came as a bit of a surprise. KKR used six bowling options, all of whom struggled against the Titans line-up, but Thakur didn't get a chance to roll his arms despite the hosts being desperate for wickets.

When asked for a reason behind the move, KKR wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz tried to dodge the question and pointed fingers at the management, who he feels will have the answer.

“I cannot answer or say anything on this. The coach and team management know better than me. It might be a special plan they discussed before the game,” said Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the post-match press conference.

“Maybe Shardul likes to play up the order. It was the management’s call,” he added.

Gurbaz however denied any injury concern to Thakur. "No, if you are not fit enough, then you will not play. It might be that the team doesn’t need him to bowl. The captain knows it better,” he said.

Gurbaz, on the other hand, scored 81 off 39 balls before getting out against his countrymen Noor Ahmad in the 16th over.

