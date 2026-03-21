Shashank: Journeyman to finishing the job for PBKS

Chandigarh: A lingering chill in the Mullanpur air—unusual for this time of the year—set the backdrop as Punjab Kings (PBKS) began their preparations for IPL 2026 on Saturday. With nine days to go before they open against Gujarat Titans, the mood in the camp was focused and purposeful. Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh. (HT Photo)

At the centre of that intent is middle-order batter Shashank Singh, who has emerged as one of PBKS’s most reliable finishers over the past two seasons. He echoed captain Shreyas Iyer’s outlook, the ambition clear.

“This year is all about winning the trophy,” Shashank said. “Everyone, from players to support staff, shares that mindset. We know where we fell short last year and we are determined to cross that line this time.”

The pain of last season lingers. PBKS finished runners-up, falling just six runs short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a gripping final. For Shashank, 34, that loss has only made the team hungrier for the first title.

He has risen in IPL only after joining PBKS in 2024. After stints on the bench with Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) and Rajasthan Royals, he finally made his league debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad, a barely noticed 69 runs in 10 games in 2022. However, the Madhya Pradesh player’s transfer to Chhattisgarh via Puducherry finally saw him make a mark in domestic cricket.

In 2024, he made his IPL breakthrough—354 runs playing all 14 matches (avg 44.25, SR 164.65). His 61* off 29 balls against Gujarat Titans was a defining innings. It showcased his finishing and earned the trust within the setup. One of only two players to be retained ahead of 2025 IPL, he scored 350 with three fifties, averaging 50 across 17 games.

Shashank credits head coach Ricky Ponting for shaping his mindset.

“Ricky sir has been a huge influence. Last year, when I wasn’t scoring much in practice games, he told me to stop overthinking and just express myself. That really helped me. Even during my injury, he kept checking in. That support builds confidence.”

Injuries did interrupt his domestic season, a shoulder issue and a fracture limiting his appearances. However, Shashank says the continuity within PBKS has helped offset any disruption.

“The preparation has been really good,” he said. “I couldn’t play many matches, but as a team, we have great continuity—most of the squad is the same as last year. That brings clarity in roles. We know what we need to do, and we have match-winners.”

Having batted in most positions, Shashank has settled into the lower middle-order, where the ability to handle pressure has made him an asset. “Over the last two seasons, I’ve mostly batted at No.5, 6, or 7, and I’ve started enjoying that role. Those are crucial moments in the game, and I like the responsibility. With more experience, I feel comfortable there.”

The focus thus is no longer on himself. “Last year was about proving myself, but this year is about consistency and contributing to wins,” he said. “It’s not just about how many runs I score, but about making those runs count in match-winning situations.”

In a batting line-up anchored by Shreyas Iyer and having emerging names Nehal Wadhera and Mitchell Owen, Shashank’s role becomes more crucial. “Power-hitting is part of the role, but finishing matches is what I crave. There were games last season where I couldn’t finish, so this year I want to make sure I do that and win matches,” he said.

Shashank praised Iyer’s leadership.

“Shreyas is a fantastic leader and, more importantly, a great human being,” he said. “He treats everyone equally, whether you perform or not… His attitude never changes, and that’s very important in a team environment.”

Shashank is ready to bat wherever he is asked to. “We have a strong batting line-up with players capable of performing in different roles. The best part about this team is the trust given by the management—there’s no fear of failure, and that freedom helps us perform better.”

For a team that has often come close without crossing the line, that flexibility could make the difference.