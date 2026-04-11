Shashi Tharoor can't keep calm, Congress MP runs out of superlatives after 'rare generational talent' smashes RCB

What were you doing when you were 15? This is the common theme on social media as the world continues to go gaga over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. After announcing himself on the biggest stage last year, one thought that the left-handed batter would find the going tough in the 19th edition of the tournament; however, the youngster is proving the entire world wrong. On Friday, Sooryavanshi leapfrogged his Rajasthan Royals opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, to wear the Orange Cap. En route, he also decimated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowling attack, smashing 78 runs off 26 balls with the help of eight boundaries and seven sixes. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 78 runs against RCB. (AP)

Out of his 78 runs, 74 came in boundaries, and his blitz ensured that the Royals registered their fourth win on the trot to consolidate the position at the top of the points table. Just as the entire world did, even Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP, ran out of superlatives to describe the youngster's performance against RCB.

What made the performance even greater was that Sooryavanshi did not take a backward step against performers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, and smashed them around. Tharoor stated that the meteoric rise of Sooryavanshi is one for the ages, and he is providing a masterclass in the evolution of the game.

Also Read: ‘I know that if I stay on the wicket…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grounded but cheeky after dismantling defending champs RCB “Ah! @Vaibhavsooryava is just out, caught by @imVkohli. May as well start doing other things now, like tweeting! It is truly a marvel to witness the meteoric rise of young Sooryavanshi. Watching this 15-year-old phenom at the crease is a masterclass in the evolution of the game. The sheer bat speed he generates, coupled with an almost supernatural sense of timing and raw power, is nothing short of breathtaking. He isn't just playing cricket; he is fundamentally redefining the art of batting for a new generation,” Tharoor wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Whenever he takes strike, the world outside simply ceases to exist: I find myself dropping everything just to catch every delivery. We are watching a rare, generational talent unfold before our eyes. Truly exhilarating! #IPL2026,” he added.