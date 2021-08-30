‘She has created history’: Sehwag, Jaffer & others congratulate Avani Lekhara for clinching gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Indian para-shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history on Monday as she became the first Indian woman to clinch a gold medal at the Paralympics. She fired her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo, finishing with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

She is only the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu (2016).

Reactions begin to pour in on Twitter after Avani bagged the gold at the Paralympics games. People from the cricket fraternity also came forward to wish the 19-year-old for achieving a remarkable feat.

She has created history.

The first ever woman from India to win a #Paralympics #Gold 🔥🔥

Wow #AvaniLekhara on the outstanding feat.

Also equals the current WR to win the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final! 💪💪#Tokyo2020 #ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/saehkl2tJt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 30, 2021

What a historic feat by #AvaniLekhara on becoming the first ever Indian women to win a #Paralympics Gold. A landmark ocassion in Indian sports.

And with #YogeshKathuniya delivering an outstanding performance to bring home a Silver, India now has 5 medals in the #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/CQiwDjAH82 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 30, 2021

IT'S A GOLD! 🇮🇳

First Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold.

She equalled the world record too.

All that at the age of 19!

Congratulations @AvaniLekhara

Take a bow🙌🏻 #Paralympics #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ZRv48kIXkf — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 30, 2021

Goosebumps 🥺💙@AvaniLekhara became the first woman from 🇮🇳 to win a #Paralympics 🥇



The 19-year-old shooter equalled the world record in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event as well 💪🏼#Praise4Para #Cheer4India #AvaniLekhara pic.twitter.com/ZgTiAqjb8R — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 30, 2021

And the medals tally continues to increase for 🇮🇳 as Avani Lekhara brings home the Gold in 10m AR Shooting, Yogesh Kathuniya wins Silver in Discus Throw. 🤩🥇🥈#PlayBold #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/02pU1EzGwV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 30, 2021

𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐍𝐈 𝐋𝐄𝐊𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐀 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃 🥇🇮🇳



First 🇮🇳 woman to win #Paralympics gold ✅

First medal for 🇮🇳 in #ShootingParaSport ✅

Broke the para record ✅

Equalled the world record ✅



What a historic performance from the 19-year-old shooter 🙌👏#OneFamily @AvaniLekhara pic.twitter.com/Z8tUxiZqDG — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 30, 2021

Monday turned out be a huge day of success for the Indians at the Paralympics game. Besides Avani, javelin thrower and 2016 para gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia bagged a silver medal while his compatriot Sundar Singh Gurjar won bronze in the men's Standing Javelin (F46) event.

Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver medal in the men's F56 event. He sent the disc to a best distance of 44.38m in his sixth and last attempt to clinch the silver.

