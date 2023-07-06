Star India cricketer breaks down on camera after being left out of T20I and ODI squads for Bangladesh series

Shikha Pandey was one of the biggest names missing from the list of Indian players travelling to Bangladesh for a white-ball series, coming as a surprise to many given the packed schedule over the coming months for the team. Pandey is one of the more experienced players in the Indian setup and had enjoyed a successful inaugural WPL season with the Delhi Capitals ending up as their leading wicket-taker as they finished top of the table and reached the finals.

India's Shikha Pandey hits a reverse sweep(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is not the first time Pandey has found herself out of the Indian side for no official reason. The right-arm pacer, who is also a handy batter down the order, made a comeback to the Indian side for the T20 World Cup earlier this year in South Africa. After that, she was strangely left out of the central contract and has not been considered for the ODIs and T20Is in Bangladesh.

Speaking to Sportstar in an interview with former Indian head coach WV Raman, Pandey broke down when asked about her non-selection. “If I say I’m not frustrated and angry, then I’m not a human being,” said the 34-year-old. “It’s difficult when you don’t get the results for the work that you have put in.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I’m sure there’s some reason behind it which I do not know. What’s in my hands is hard work, and I’m a stout believer in hard work. So it’s just about working hard until I am mentally and physically fit.”

VIDEO: Shikha Pandey breaks into tears while talking about her non-selection

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pandey has represented India 120 times in her career across formats, and her white ball record especially while bowling is excellent. Her not being picked for the World Cup in 2022 was greeted with immense criticism, but she was part of the T20 World Cup squad in South Africa earlier this year.

Pandey mentioned the importance of having good mentors around her during difficult stages of her career and also thanked Raman for his support. “When I was dropped, I thought walking away from cricket was the right thing to do. Then it was suggested that it was an emotional period and I needed to give myself more time.”

“You thought I still had a lot of cricket left in me, and I should play until the time I enjoy the sport. I’m disappointed right now, but the situation I’m put in is out of my control, the decisions I take to get out of it are completely in my hands.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Renuka Singh and Richa Ghosh were the other big names not included in the India squads for the Bangladesh tour. Pandey will be disappointed to not be part of the set-up following good showings in the WPL. She will hope to force her way back into the team for the all-format series against England and Australia later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON