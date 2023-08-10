'When my name wasn't there...': Shikhar Dhawan's emotional first reaction on Asian Games axe

In the build up to BCCI's India squad announcement for the Asian Games, speculations were rife that with the core team focussing on the World Cup, the selectors would turn to the experience of Shikhar Dhawan to lead a team of youngsters in Hangzhou. Dhawan, whose India days were behind him, had become the selector's stop-gap captain, a role he had assumed over the past year. He captained India whenever seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were either rested or preoccupied with major tournaments in 2022, be it in New Zealand or during the ODI leg during the tour of West Indies.

Shikhar Dhawan has not played for India since December of last year.(Getty)

All this while, even as Dhawan was being thrown around from one role to another, he did not mind. The Indian veteran never expressed any form of disappointment over his omission. On the contrary, he was happy to see youngsters seize opportunities and thrive. However, for the first time, a subtle shift in Dhawan's demeanour is evident, along with an emotional touch.

The India opener revealed that he was taken aback when his name did not feature in India's 15-member squad for Asiad, with the selectors putting their faith in young Ruturaj Gaikwad. Yet, being the generous and warm-hearted person that he is, Dhawan wished nothing but luck to the bunch of youngsters and their simmering pursuit of winning gold at the showpiece event.

"When my name was not there (for Asian Games), I was a bit shocked. But, then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it. Happy that Rutu (Gaikwad) will lead the side. All the young boys are there, I am sure they will do well," Dhawan said during an interaction with PTI.

Shikhar Dhawan not giving up just yet

At 37, Dhawan's best days are behind him. His once outstanding strike-rate between 2016 and 2021, had become a matter of concern for India, eventually resulting in his ouster from the T20I set-up first, and later ODIs. Furthermore, emergence of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan effectively slammed the door of Dhawan's chances. He is still a pretty crucial cog in the wheels for Punjab Kings in the IPL, and even though Dhawan's last game for India dates back to December of last year, the star opener is not willing to throw in the towel yet. Currently sweating it out at the NCA, Dhawan is willing to go back to his roots – playing domestic – in order to secure a final hurrah with the national team.

"I will be ready, of course (for the comeback). That is why I keep myself fit (so whenever I get a chance, I am ready). There is always a chance whether it is one percent or 20 percent. I still enjoy training and I still enjoy the game; these are the things in my control. Whatever decision is made, I respect that," he added.

"I have not spoken to any selector (about my future). I keep going to NCA. I enjoy my time there; the facilities are great. NCA has shaped my career and I am grateful for it. Also, I have to prepare for the IPL. I will be playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali and, hopefully, the Vijay Hazare as well."

