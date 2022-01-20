Shikhar Dhawan reveals why Venkatesh Iyer didn't bowl a single over during 1st ODI between India and South Africa

India faced a 31-run loss in the first ODI against South Africa on Wednesday. After South Africa put 296/4 on the board, the visitors were restricted to 265/8 in fifty overs as KL Rahul's maiden appearance as captain didn't go as planned. The ODI also marked India's return to the format after almost six months and a majority of the players – particularly in the bowling attack – looked rusty as they returned to the format.

Team India took the field with five bowlers and Venkatesh Iyer, who has been touted as an all-rounder in the absence of Hardik Pandya. However, Iyer didn't bowl a single over during his ODI debut at Paarl, giving rise to speculations over his responsibility in the role as India's no.6. Iyer also disappointed with the bat as he was dismissed on 2 off 7 deliveries in the run-chase.

Following the game, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan spoke on the decision to not bowl Iyer throughout the first ODI.

“Venkatesh Iyer was not brought on as there was turn on the wicket and the spinners were doing well. Fast bowlers were not used much in the middle, and the spinners were employed,” said Dhawan in the post-match press conference, as quoted by ANI.

The opener also talked about India's poor batting during the middle-overs. While Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51) laid the platform for the Indian run-chase, the middle-order batters failed to step up.

“This (discussion) we have that play according to the situation and what the situation demands, keep the team ahead and an individual's game is important,” said Dhawan.

"..... but at the same time be practical, how can you mould your game, so that when a partnership is needed, then it is necessary, all those things and I feel these gets refined with experience and time," noted the Delhi batter.

The southpaw was again asked how the middle order problems can be rectified, to which he said, "See our thought process as a unit or a team is that we are building our team for 2023 World Cup, so there are going to be few hiccups here and there, which is fine and we as a team analyze how we can get better."