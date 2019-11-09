e-paper
Shikhar Dhawan trolled by teammate for mimicking Akshay Kumar’s ‘Housefull 4’ character

Shikhar Dhawan was actually recreating a scene from Akshay Kumar’s movie ‘Housefull 4’ along with India cricketers Khaleel Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal in which he forgets things as soon as Chahal makes a sound.

cricket Updated: Nov 09, 2019 12:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shikhar Dhawan and Akshay Kumar
Shikhar Dhawan and Akshay Kumar(HT Collage)
         

India opener Shikhar Dhawan was trolled by teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar for mimicking bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s character in his recently released movie ‘Housefull 4’. Dhawan, who enacted a scene from the Akshay Kumar movie was promptly reminded by Bhuvenshwar that he did not need to act about forgetting things. Dhawan was actually recreating a scene from the movie along with India cricketers Khaleel Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal in which he forgets things as soon as Chahal makes a sound.

Dhawan shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption “Bala ke side effects”. Bala is the name of Akshay Kumar’s character in ‘Housefull 4’.

 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar came up with a cheeky response to the video saying, “Bhulne k acting k kya zarurt wo to natural talent hai,” he said.

Hindustantimes

It is to be noted that Dhawan is known for forgetting things, sometimes even whereabouts of his kitbag. Bhuvenshwar, who is not a part of the Indian T20I squad that is playing a three-match series against Bangladesh, decided to point out Dhawan’s forgetful nature after seeing the video.

Dhawan has not set the stage on fire in the ongoing T20I series but has made reasonable contributions with the bat in both the games. Dhawan scored 41 off 43 in the first match at New Delhi and then scored 31 in the 2nd T20I at Rajkot.

India, after suffering their first ever T20I defeat to Bangladesh in New Delhi, came back strong to thump visitors by 8 wickets in Rajkot and level the three-match series.Both the sides will now lock horns in the series-deciding third and final T20I in Nagpur on Sunday.

