Search Search
Friday, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Shivam Dube being India's third pacer shows 'graph is heading down': 'Anyone can bowl well against UAE'

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 12, 2025 10:01 pm IST

Shivam Dube took three wickets against the UAE in the Group A Asia Cup match. However, he needs to do a lot more with the ball in hand. 

Shivam Dube impressed everyone in India's Asia Cup 2025 opening match against the UAE. The medium pacer returned with three wickets as he filled in as the third pacer. However, former India opening batter Sadagopan Ramesh believes that the all-rounder needs to keep showing consistent performances if he is to instil belief within the management that he can be trusted with the ball.

Shivam Dube returned with three wickets against the UAE. (HT_PRINT)
Shivam Dube returned with three wickets against the UAE. (HT_PRINT)

In the Group A fixture against the UAE, India went in with just one frontline pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, while Hardik Pandya and Dube filled in as the other two options. Dube then returned with a spell of 3/4 in two overs, dismissing Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar and Junaid Siddique.

However, Ramesh is not pleased with Gautam Gambhir and the rest of the management's decision to go with Dube as the third seam-bowling option. He says anyone can bowl well against an opposition like the UAE, and his true test will come later on when India faces stronger opposition.

"There was a time when Hardik Pandya was our third seamer in T20s. Now, if Shivam Dube is your third seamer, the graph is heading down there itself. Yes, he bowled well yesterday, but it was against a side anyone can bowl well against," Ramesh said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read: 'UAE made Shivam Dube look like a deadly bowler': India great hits below the belt, Suryakumar told 'win means nothing'

"Going forward, against decent sides, this could become a challenge. They are preferring Shivam Dube over Rinku Singh only because of the bowling and the third seaming option. It is clear that the management has consistently shown faith in Shivam Dube. It's a good thing, but it remains to be seen if he repays the trust," he added.

Sanju Samson's place

The UAE were bundled out for the lowest-ever T20I score against India, after being all-out for 57 in 13.1 overs as Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets. India then chased the total down with nine wickets in hand and 93 balls to spare.

In the contest against the UAE, India went in with Sanju Samson in the middle order, and he was slotted into bat at No.5. Ramesh is not a fan of this theory as he questioned the move and intentions behind it.

"Shubman Gill has started opening and Sanju Samson has been pushed down the order. One starts questioning if Sanju Samson is slowly being pushed out. Yes, we can say he's going to play at No. 4 or 5," said Ramesh.

"But in T20 cricket, there is a big difference between batting in the powerplay and batting without the advantage of the powerplay against quality bowling attacks. There is a good chance of Sanju Samson facing challenges in the middle order," he added.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Pakistan vs Oman Live
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Pakistan vs Oman Live
News / Cricket News / Shivam Dube being India's third pacer shows 'graph is heading down': 'Anyone can bowl well against UAE'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On