Shivam Dube on a tear in IPL 2024: Numbers don't lie

Shivam Dube has been a revelation for the Chennai Super Kings this season. The left-handed all-rounder, once a player with unfulfilled potential, has blossomed into a crucial cog in their batting line-up. His consistent displays, particularly in the middle-order, have not only propelled CSK's title aspirations but also thrust him back into national reckoning ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Shivam Dube in full flow against LSG. (PTI)

Dube's resurgence has been most evident in his role as a middle-order batter. Since the start of IPL 2023, he leads the pack among Indian batsmen occupying positions No. 4 or 5. In just seven outings, he has amassed a staggering 532 runs, averaging a healthy 48.36. But the most striking aspect of his batting is the sheer explosiveness. Dube's strike rate sits well above 160, a testament to his ability to find the boundary at will. This is further underlined by his balls per boundary ratio of 4.8, highlighting his clean hitting prowess.

Dube vs spin: A match made in heaven

Dube's dominance extends beyond just raw power. He has displayed a remarkable ability to handle spin bowling as well. Since IPL 2023, he has outscored all other Indian batters against spinners, accumulating a phenomenal 275 runs at an average that would leave most bowlers envious – 55.0. But the real story lies in his strike rate, exceeding a mind-boggling 179. This ability to not only survive but thrive against spin bowling adds a valuable dimension to his batting arsenal. His exceptional balls per boundary ratio of 4.5 against spin further emphasizes his destructive power against slower deliveries.

Thriving in yellow

Dube's success with CSK is in stark contrast to his stints with other franchises. Prior to joining the yellow brigade, his IPL career lacked consistency. In his overall IPL outings for CSK, however, he boasts an impressive average of 36.62 and a strike rate exceeding 157. These numbers pale in comparison to his outings with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, where he managed only 169 runs in 15 matches and 230 runs in nine matches respectively. The stark difference in his performances suggests that the CSK environment, with its emphasis on experience and stability, might be the perfect recipe for unlocking his full potential.

World Cup dream loading?

Dube's consistent displays haven't just bolstered CSK's title defense; they've also put him in the conversation for a coveted spot in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup squad. With the tournament just around the corner, his red-hot form will surely be turning heads in the national selection committee. While competition for places in the middle-order remains fierce, Dube's ability to play spin, score quickly, and offer a third bowling option makes him a compelling candidate.

Dube's journey in the IPL has been one of ups and downs. However, his current form with CSK signifies a turning point. He has found not just redemption but also a platform to showcase his skills at the highest level. As the IPL season progresses and the World Cup draws closer, all eyes will be on Dube to continue his impressive run and potentially book his ticket to the global stage.

(With inputs from ANI)