Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad name U19 World Cup winner as replacement

Injuries continue to impact franchises as the Indian Premier League 2026 season intensifies and enters a crucial phase, prompting teams to make strategic replacements as the race for qualification heats up. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who received a major boost with skipper Pat Cummins returning to contention after missing the early part of the season, have made a strong impact with back-to-back wins against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, climbing to 3rd spot on the table after 9 matches. However, the happiness has been short-lived, as injuries have struck the franchise once again, forcing them into a mid-season replacement for pacer Shivam Mavi.

Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL 2026(PTI)

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As per the IPL Media Advisory on May 1, Sunrisers Hyderabad have replaced their 27-year-old bowling all-rounder Shivam Mavi, who has been ruled out for the entire IPL 2026 season due to a recurring groin injury. RS Ambrish, the 18-year-old medium-pacer all-rounder from Tamil Nadu, has been announced as his replacement for the remainder of this ongoing campaign and will join the franchise immediately after being signed at a base price of INR 30 lakh.

The draft follows the youngster's earlier showcase of his talent, with impactful performances that contributed to India’s triumph in the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 earlier this year. His standout achievement came in the same tournament, where he finished as India’s joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Henil Patel, with 11 wickets in seven matches, including impressive figures of 4 for 29 against New Zealand, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Know all about the performances of Ambrish?

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from his standout bowling, the youngster has shown versatility with promising performances with the bat, including a notable 85 for Tamil Nadu against Gujarat in the Cooch Behar Trophy final in 2025. He also made two appearances for his state team in the Ranji Trophy 2025, where he picked up the crucial wicket of Ishan Kishan in his debut match against Jharkhand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from his standout bowling, the youngster has shown versatility with promising performances with the bat, including a notable 85 for Tamil Nadu against Gujarat in the Cooch Behar Trophy final in 2025. He also made two appearances for his state team in the Ranji Trophy 2025, where he picked up the crucial wicket of Ishan Kishan in his debut match against Jharkhand. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For the injured Mavi, this marks another setback after previously being ruled out of IPL 2024 due to a rib injury. His last appearance in the IPL came in the 2022 season, and since then he has struggled for game time due to recurring injuries across franchises. The pacer, known for clocking speeds of around 140 kph, had impressed in domestic cricket last season, picking up 18 wickets and scoring his maiden first class century, which convinced SRH to acquire him for INR 75 lakh at this year’s auction. However, this latest injury setback poses further challenges for SRH’s bowling lineup at a crucial stage of the season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the injured Mavi, this marks another setback after previously being ruled out of IPL 2024 due to a rib injury. His last appearance in the IPL came in the 2022 season, and since then he has struggled for game time due to recurring injuries across franchises. The pacer, known for clocking speeds of around 140 kph, had impressed in domestic cricket last season, picking up 18 wickets and scoring his maiden first class century, which convinced SRH to acquire him for INR 75 lakh at this year’s auction. However, this latest injury setback poses further challenges for SRH’s bowling lineup at a crucial stage of the season. {{/usCountry}}

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While his absence comes as a setback, it opens the door for young RS Ambrish, who, despite limited first class experience, will look to capitalise on this learning opportunity alongside the best in his field and take a step forward in his development under the captaincy of Cummins.

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