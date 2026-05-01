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Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad name U19 World Cup winner as replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL 2026. The franchise has already named a replacement. 

Updated on: May 01, 2026 07:13 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Injuries continue to impact franchises as the Indian Premier League 2026 season intensifies and enters a crucial phase, prompting teams to make strategic replacements as the race for qualification heats up. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who received a major boost with skipper Pat Cummins returning to contention after missing the early part of the season, have made a strong impact with back-to-back wins against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, climbing to 3rd spot on the table after 9 matches. However, the happiness has been short-lived, as injuries have struck the franchise once again, forcing them into a mid-season replacement for pacer Shivam Mavi.

Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL 2026(PTI)

As per the IPL Media Advisory on May 1, Sunrisers Hyderabad have replaced their 27-year-old bowling all-rounder Shivam Mavi, who has been ruled out for the entire IPL 2026 season due to a recurring groin injury. RS Ambrish, the 18-year-old medium-pacer all-rounder from Tamil Nadu, has been announced as his replacement for the remainder of this ongoing campaign and will join the franchise immediately after being signed at a base price of INR 30 lakh.

Also Read: Pat Cummins sums up bowlers’ plight, sympathises with them SRH’s 244 chase vs MI: ‘How long do we have?’

The draft follows the youngster's earlier showcase of his talent, with impactful performances that contributed to India’s triumph in the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 earlier this year. His standout achievement came in the same tournament, where he finished as India’s joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Henil Patel, with 11 wickets in seven matches, including impressive figures of 4 for 29 against New Zealand, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Know all about the performances of Ambrish?

While his absence comes as a setback, it opens the door for young RS Ambrish, who, despite limited first class experience, will look to capitalise on this learning opportunity alongside the best in his field and take a step forward in his development under the captaincy of Cummins.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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