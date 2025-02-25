Shoaib Akhtar calls Mohammad Rizwan ‘abnormal’; Shoaib Malik interrupts saying 'Why don't you fix the system once'

After taking a blunt swipe as Babar Azam, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar savaged captain Mohammad Rizwan live on television, calling him "abnormal" after Pakistan suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit in the Champions Trophy following a loss against India on Sunday. Shoaib Akhtar was unhappy with Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy

Speaking on PTV after India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai, sealing the humiliating fate for the defending champions, Akhtar seemed frustrated talking about the Rizwan-led side. He not only criticised the PCB over their lack of interest in changing the dynamics of the sport in the country but also slammed the captain.

"We do not have a personal agenda against the players. If I wasn't paid, I wouldn't even be here discussing Pakistan cricket. Honestly, I have nothing to do with this team. I have been doing this since 2011 and I have said it all. I have been seeing this deterioration since 2011. If you make abnormal people captain and make strange selections, this is what the result will be. I have previously worked with captains whose personalities would change thrice in a day," he said.

Shoaib Malik interrupts, Mohammad Hafeez takes a dig

Former captains Malik and Hafeez were also part of the same panel. While the latter took off after Akhtar's comment, Malik interrupted as he asked the Pakistan pace legend to join the PCB and "fix the system."

He said: "Why don't you join the system once? Just join once and fix it."

Akhtar agreed, saying that if PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi gives him the responsibility of domestic cricket, it will take him three years to change it. However, he agreed that criticisms are imminent for any PCB employee.

"Give me the domestic circuit, I will fix it. I will sacrifice my time with my family for the future of Pakistan. I know what my fate will be after three years. I'm still ready to sacrifice," he said.

Hafeez responded with a cheeky dig, leaving them all in splits. He said: "Isn't three years a bit too long?"