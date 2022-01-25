Pakistan is a better side than India in T20: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has given his verdict on the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The ICC had announced the schedule for the impending World Cup last week. The World T20 will be held between October 16 and November 13 in Australia. India will face Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 23.

When asked about his prediction for the blockbuster clash, Akhtar said that the results will be the same as it was in their previous meeting, claiming that Pakistan are a better side than India in T20I cricket.

"We will beat India again in Melbourne. Pakistan is a better side than India in T20 cricket," he told ANI.

The legendary pacer also urged Indian media not to put additional pressure on the teams, opining that it is normal to lose a game.

"It's the Indian media that make unnecessary pressure on their team whenever we have the clash of both countries in cricket, it's normal for India to lose."

India had faced Pakistan in their tournament opener in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on October 24 in Dubai and Babar Azam's men had scripted a record 10-wicket victory against Virat Kohli's side. It was their first-ever win against India in 13 World Cup meetings.

India, the pre-tournament favourites, had lost their second match against New Zealand as well before winning three in a row, but the victories weren't enough to seal their berth in the semi-final as they suffered a group-stage exit.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had scripted an unbeaten run in the group stage before losing in the semis to Australia.