'Limited talent, limited shots, but intention is so good': Shoaib Akhtar showers praise on Pakistan star after 2nd Test

Pakistan secured an incredible draw in the second Test in Karachi after the side played out 171.4 overs in the second innings against Australia. After being bowled out on 148 in the first innings, Pakistan had conceded a hefty 408-run lead and were given a 506-run target to win at the National Stadium; however, an inspired batting performance from Babar Azam (196), Mohammad Rizwan (104*), and Abdullah Shafique (96) ensured Pakistan salvaged a gritty draw.

During the final day of the Test, the side had lost two quick wickets in the opening session when Shafique and Fawad Alam (9) were dismissed, allowing Australia a much-needed opening in the game. However, Mohammad Rizwan took the momentum away from the visitors with his brisk rate of scoring, and eventually ended with an unbeaten 104 off 177 deliveries. His strike rate (58.73) was the highest in the Pakistan innings.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhar spoke highly about Rizwan, insisting that he plays as if he has “no pressure.”

“Rizwan plays like there's no pressure on him at all. In the past 2-3 years, he is doing incredible. He has cemented his place in this Pakistan team,” said Akhtar on his official YouTube channel.

The ‘Rawalpindi Express’, as he is fondly known, also recalled a quote from the late Shane Warne during their conversation as he continued to shower praise on Rizwan.

“This is what good intention does. I had once asked Shane Warne, 'What is cricket all about? Is it about taking a lot of wickets?' Warne used to say, 'Shoaib, it's not about how many wickets you have taken, it is about the way you've played the game. That is how people remember you.' And I feel the way Rizwan plays, he will be remembered for years to come,” said Akhtar.

Akhar also added that despite “limited talent,” his intention remains good. “A very limited talent, very limited shots, but again, the intention is so so good," said the 46-year-old.