'Management asked me to rest. I booked helicopter, headed out for bungee jumping': Akhtar's big revelation about NZ tour

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar tormented many star-studded batting line-ups in his heydays. A nightmare for even the best of batters, 'The Rawalpindi Express' was known for express pace, spine-tingling bouncers and toe-crushing yorkers. Akhtar, who holds the record for the fastest delivery in international cricket, struggled with injuries but wore his heart on his sleeve.

Akhtar has shared a hilarious anecdote from Pakistan's 2004 tour of New Zealand when he chose bungee jumping despite being advised to rest by the team management. Akhtar, who was battling a groin injury, revealed how he booked a helicopter and went for the activity, which eventually caused him discomfort.

Also Read | 'Hardik came to Mumbai in my first season. Would've been nice to have him around': MI coach has his say on Pandya's exit

“I remember during the 2004 tour of New Zealand, the management asked me to rest as I was injured. I was clearly instructed not to do anything that would hurt my chances of playing matches during the tour," the former Pakistan pacer told Sportskeeda.

“As soon as everyone left for the official dinner, I booked a helicopter and headed out for bungee jumping, ignoring the fact that I had been hit on the groin by a ball. As expected, I was in pain after the exercise!" he added.

Also Read | 'If you can be even 50 percent like your father…': Kapil Dev to Arjun Tendulkar

Akhtar also recalled feeding white sharks during his breaks, which helped him rejuvenate his mind. "In fact, during the birthdays, friends tell me: 'we will take you for feeding sharks as your birthday gift'. So I was feeding great white sharks in the deep sea ocean. My legs were shivering, as the sharks were 15-20 feet long."

"In Queensland, I went white-water rafting alone. It was risky but I survived the experience. When the management came to know about my activities, I was slapped with a heavy fine," Akhtar further said.

Akhtar during his career made headlines for blistering pace and even took long run-ups, which saw him start virtually close to the sightscreen. He spoke about the trademark stride but rued that the team management didn't use him efficiently.

“During my playing days, a break used to always rejuvenate me. But the team management did not understand me. Even at the first-class level, the story was the same.

"During the match or at practice, I always used to bowl from my full run-up. I have approximately covered thrice the distance of earth’s circumference only by running. The management should have been more careful and played me in only three of the five ODIs during a series," explained Akhtar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON