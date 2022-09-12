Shoaib Malik's loaded tweet draws 'Ustad ji' reaction from Kamran Akmal after Pakistan's Asia Cup final loss

Having been excluded from Pakistan's Asia Cup 2022 squad, Shoaib Malik posted a loaded cryptic tweet after their defeat in the final against Sri Lanka, on Sunday in Dubai. Despite playing a crucial role for Pakistan during the T20 World Cup last year, Shoaib last appeared for Pakistan in November 2021. His omission also wasn't well-received by many fans due to his importance to Pakistan in the middle overs. Posting his cryptic tweet, Malik also received a reply from former cricketer Kamran Akmal, who asked him to stop being so 'honest'.

Malik wrote, "When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest..."

"Ustad G …don’t be this much honest", replied Akmal.

Ustad G …don’t be this much honest 🤪 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) September 11, 2022

Defending a target of 171 runs, Sri Lanka bowled out Pakistan for 147 in 20 overs with Pramod Madushan and Wanindu Hasaranga taking four-wicket and three-wicket hauls respectively. Meanwhile, Chamika Karunaratne took two wickets as Sri Lanka ended up winning by 23 runs. Initially, Sri Lanka posted 170 for six in 20 overs, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa smacking an unbeaten knock of 71 runs off 45 balls. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf took three wickets for Pakistan.

After Pakistan's defeat, captain Babar Azam said, "Congratulations to Sri Lanka for playing outstanding cricket. We dominated them for the first eight overs, but the partnership that Rajapaska got was amazing. This was a true wicket and it is always nice playing in Dubai. We didn't bat according to our potential. We started well, but we gave away 15-20 extra runs and couldn't finish well."

"A lot of positives for us to take. In a final, the margin for mistakes is lesser. Our fielding wasn't up to the mark and the batting couldn't finish it off well. But Rizwan, Naseem and Nawaz were positives. Ups and downs will be there, but it would be nicer if we made lesser mistakes", he further added.

