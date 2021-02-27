IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Shobha De shares a meme on Ravi Shastri, India head coach responds
India head coach Ravi Shastri looks on. (Getty Images)
India head coach Ravi Shastri looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

Shobha De shares a meme on Ravi Shastri, India head coach responds

  • India head coach Ravi Shastri responded to a meme on him that was shared by columnist Shobha De.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:43 PM IST

Jokes and memes featuring Ravi Shastri are nothing new. A lot that the India head coach does or say is often used as a meme fodder. When India famously defeated Australia in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy to register their maiden Test series win Down Under, Shastri created ripples by saying that the 'Test series win in Australia is bigger than 1983 World Cup victory’. While the statement created a bit of controversy, it triggered a plethora of memes.

Similarly, when India beat South Africa in 2019 in a Test series with the pitch being at the center of attention, Shastri said: "Bhaad me gaya pitch (to hell with the pitches).” This again led to social media aficionados having some fun at Shastri's expense. All this while, never once did the India head said respond to any of the memes that circulated.

However, Shastri did not remain quiet when renowned columnist Shobha De shared a meme on him. Following India’s 10-wicket win over England in the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which finished inside two days, De, an author, shared the following meme of social media.

The India head coach was quick to respond to the tweet, calling it a banter and tweeting: "Love the banter! Feels good to bring some smiles in these tough times Raising hands."

Last week, Shastri had shared a throwback photo from his debut Test series for India. It was on February 21 that Shastri first represented India, in a Test match against New Zealand at Wellington in 1981. Last Sunday, marked the 40th anniversary of Shastri’s India debut and the head coach posted a special tweet which said: "On this day 40 years ago...in Wellington I made my Test debut. It’s great to be still part of the great game and be involved with the national team."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england ravi shastri shobha de
Close
Chris Woakes has flown back home(ECB Photo)
Chris Woakes has flown back home(ECB Photo)
cricket

England's Chris Woakes flies back home, won't be part of fourth Test vs India

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:48 PM IST
India vs England: Chris Woakes’ departure is part of England’s rotation policy which has been in place since their last two away tours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India head coach Ravi Shastri looks on. (Getty Images)
India head coach Ravi Shastri looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

Shobha De shares a meme on Ravi Shastri, India head coach responds

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:43 PM IST
  • India head coach Ravi Shastri responded to a meme on him that was shared by columnist Shobha De.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
cricket

Gambhir says life of soldiers more important than resumption of cricket with Pak

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Global terror financing watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday retained Pakistan on its "grey list" till June after concluding that Islamabad failed to address its strategically important deficiencies, to fully implement the 27-point action plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahmedabad: A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium on the first day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, in Ahmedabad(PTI)
Ahmedabad: A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium on the first day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, in Ahmedabad(PTI)
cricket

India vs England: That's the way the pitch crumbles

By Abhishek Paul, Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:55 AM IST
As many as 17 wickets fell to spinners on Day 2 of the day-night Test, raising questions on whether the pitch was fit to host a game in the longest format
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suryakumar stares Virat Kohli.(@mipaltan)
Suryakumar stares Virat Kohli.(@mipaltan)
cricket

Suryakumar reveals what Hardik Pandya told him about Kohli's practice sessions

By hindustantimes.com | ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that he started crying after seeing his name in the T20 squad for the upcoming five-match series against England and the right-handed batter also said that he has always dreamt of playing under Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
cricket

'A shallow victory': Vaughan says India allowed to get away with poor pitches

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:40 PM IST
India vs England: They played only one spinner in Jack Leach after sending Moeen Ali back to England. This strategy backfired as the pitch in Ahmedabad assisted the spinners as Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Leach and Joe Root wreaked havoc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Indies' Chris Gayle.(Action Images via Reuters)
West Indies' Chris Gayle.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

West Indies recall Gayle, Edwards for Sri Lanka T20 series

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Former captain Gayle last played for West Indies in a one-day international against India in 2019 in what the 41-year-old then described as his last international appearance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's captain Joe Root with team coach Chris Silverwood during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.(PTI)
England's captain Joe Root with team coach Chris Silverwood during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

'This is bigger than Ashes': Bell explains where 'England have gone a bit wrong'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:37 AM IST
  • England decided to send Ali back after the 2nd Test and it backfired. England played three seamers on a turning pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium and they dearly missed Moeen’s services in the 3rd Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Geoffrey Boycott.(Getty Images)
File image of Geoffrey Boycott.(Getty Images)
cricket

'They should be embarrassed': Boycott lashes out at Eng's strategy for 3rd Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:21 PM IST
  • “England got sucked into thinking they were playing a pink ball test in Adelaide not Ahmedabad,” he added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - India's Ravichandran Ashwin throws the ball to a teammate.(AP)
FILE - India's Ravichandran Ashwin throws the ball to a teammate.(AP)
cricket

Here’s how R Ashwin’s planning for match ‘goes to a different level’

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:28 AM IST
  • In due course, Ashwin also became the second-fastest bowler to scalp 400 wickets in Test cricket. He ended scalping 7 wickets in the pink-ball Test which India won comprehensively by 10 wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Andrew Strauss, Kevin Pietersen(Twitter)
File image of Andrew Strauss, Kevin Pietersen(Twitter)
cricket

'Virat is looking after the groundsmen': Strauss disagrees with Kohli on pitch

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:28 AM IST
  • The Test match ended inside two days with India winning it with 10 wickets to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series. The result also knocked England out of the World Test Championship final race.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravichandran Ashwin(BCCI/Twitter)
Ravichandran Ashwin(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

'I am a cricket lover who actually went on to become a cricketer': R Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:36 PM IST
After the completion of the third Test, Ashwin had a one-on-one session with fielding coach R Sridhar inside the dressing room. The veteran off-spinner revealed that he is a 'cricket lover’ who ‘accidentally became a cricketer’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro/FIle Photo(REUTERS)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro/FIle Photo(REUTERS)
cricket

ICC Board Meet: BCCI opposes ICC's EOI policy for global meets

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:41 PM IST
During an ICC board meet on Thursday, the BCCI made it clear that they are completely against the idea of the global body issuing EOI and demanding money from any potential hosting nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women's cricket team - File photo(Getty Images)
Women's cricket team - File photo(Getty Images)
cricket

Women's cricket season to start with 50-over tournament from March 11

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:34 PM IST
The tournament will be held across six venues -- Surat, Rajkot, Jaipur, Indore, Chennai and Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File phot of Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.(HT Archives)
File phot of Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.(HT Archives)
cricket

Delhi to host Vijay Hazare knockouts from March 7

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:20 PM IST
The matches will be organised at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the Palam Ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac