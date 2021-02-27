Shobha De shares a meme on Ravi Shastri, India head coach responds
- India head coach Ravi Shastri responded to a meme on him that was shared by columnist Shobha De.
Jokes and memes featuring Ravi Shastri are nothing new. A lot that the India head coach does or say is often used as a meme fodder. When India famously defeated Australia in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy to register their maiden Test series win Down Under, Shastri created ripples by saying that the 'Test series win in Australia is bigger than 1983 World Cup victory’. While the statement created a bit of controversy, it triggered a plethora of memes.
Similarly, when India beat South Africa in 2019 in a Test series with the pitch being at the center of attention, Shastri said: "Bhaad me gaya pitch (to hell with the pitches).” This again led to social media aficionados having some fun at Shastri's expense. All this while, never once did the India head said respond to any of the memes that circulated.
However, Shastri did not remain quiet when renowned columnist Shobha De shared a meme on him. Following India’s 10-wicket win over England in the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which finished inside two days, De, an author, shared the following meme of social media.
The India head coach was quick to respond to the tweet, calling it a banter and tweeting: "Love the banter! Feels good to bring some smiles in these tough times Raising hands."
Last week, Shastri had shared a throwback photo from his debut Test series for India. It was on February 21 that Shastri first represented India, in a Test match against New Zealand at Wellington in 1981. Last Sunday, marked the 40th anniversary of Shastri’s India debut and the head coach posted a special tweet which said: "On this day 40 years ago...in Wellington I made my Test debut. It’s great to be still part of the great game and be involved with the national team."
England decided to send Ali back after the 2nd Test and it backfired. England played three seamers on a turning pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium and they dearly missed Moeen's services in the 3rd Test.
"England got sucked into thinking they were playing a pink ball test in Adelaide not Ahmedabad," he added.
In due course, Ashwin also became the second-fastest bowler to scalp 400 wickets in Test cricket. He ended scalping 7 wickets in the pink-ball Test which India won comprehensively by 10 wickets.
The Test match ended inside two days with India winning it with 10 wickets to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series. The result also knocked England out of the World Test Championship final race.
