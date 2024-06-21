North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], : Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto regretted not putting up a decent enough total on the board and said his side should have scored at least 170 runs in the T20 World Cup match against Australia. "Should have made at least 170": Bangladesh captain Shanto after defeat against Australia

The 2021 champions Australia outplayed Bangladesh in every department in their 28-run win via the DLS method in their first Super 8 encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Bangladesh were restricted to 140/8 before Australia sailed to 100/2 in 11.2 overs and won the match by Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a rain-affected clash.

Shanto believed that coming up against a good team like Australia required some form of gamble. The Tigers also moved Rishad Hossain to number four in the batting order, but the teenager, who has created a reputation for himself by scoring rapid runs, struggled to make an impression with the bat against Australia.

"The wicket was good, a bit slow, but we should have made at least 170. Playing against this team, we should gamble, today Rishad Hossain came at 4 to tackle the spinners, he's a big-hitter but he couldn't execute that," Shanto said in a post-match presentation.

Shanto capped off a dry spell in the shortest format. In the match, Shanto played a crucial knock of 41 runs off 36 runs.

"I'm doing alright so far, enjoying playing here, and think I can do a bit more," he said on his performance.

Bangladesh will face India at the same site in less than 48 hours, and the Tigers captain hoped for a stronger performance against Rohit Sharma-led side after their net run rate plummeted following today's crushing defeat.

Bangladesh are now at the bottom of Group 1 of the Super Eight, with a net run rate of -2.471.

The Bangladesh captain said that the top-order scoring runs were important in the game and hoped that bowlers can continue the good work in the next game against India.

"It's very important for the top-order to get runs like we did today, that's a big boost, hopefully, the bowlers will continue their form. Looking for a good show against India in our next match," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.