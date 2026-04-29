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Should Shreyas Iyer have been retired out vs RR? Shaun Pollock breaks down PBKS captain’s off night

Shaun Pollock offering a practical view on the situation whether Shreyas Iyer should have been retired out during his struggle in the middle.

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 12:46 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer endured a rare off night with the bat on Tuesday, and it coincided with his team’s first defeat of the season. Known for leading from the front, Iyer struggled to get going against Rajasthan Royals, and PBKS ultimately paid the price in a high-scoring contest. He managed 30 off 27 balls at a strike rate of 111.11, never quite finding the fluency he usually brings to the middle order. Punjab Kings still posted a strong total of 222, but it proved slightly below par on the night, as Rajasthan Royals chased it down with four balls to spare. In a match where fine margins mattered, PBKS were left to reflect on missed opportunities, especially in the middle overs where acceleration was needed but didn’t fully come through.

Shreyas Iyer looked sluggish with the bat against Rajasthan Royals.(PTI)

The debate over whether Shreyas should have been retired out while he struggled to get going in the middle sparked discussion after the match, with Shaun Pollock offering a practical take on the situation rather than a strict call. He pointed out that such a decision largely depends on the batting resources available in the dugout at that moment. Pollock explained that if someone like Marcus Stoinis had already made an impact and there was proven form still to come, then a tactical change could be considered.

"It depends on who you have coming in next. If Stoinis had already played two knocks like he did in this game, and he was still to come, you could consider it. But there was no one else down the order who was in better form. It would have been a brave call," Pollock said on Cricbuzz.

 
ipl shreyas iyer rajasthan royals punjab kings
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