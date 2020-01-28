‘Shouldn’t be a choice, it should be a requirement’: Virat Kohli posts new video, gives serious fitness goals - Watch

cricket

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 18:01 IST

Team India captain Virat Kohli is the man responsible for revolutionizing the fitness quotient of the side. He takes the lead and often shares his gym routine in order to motivate people around. Ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand, the skipper took to Instagram to post one of his routines in which he was seen leaping up into a squat position on an elevated platform.

Kohli captioned the post by writing, “Putting in the work shouldn’t be a choice, it should be a requirement to get better.”

Fitness and diet have been crucial behind the resurgence of the Indian team and players too have followed the example of the skipper. Mohammed Shami has credited his recent run of form to improved fitness and one of the main reasons why the side has been able to maintain consistency across formats is the fact that they have put a lot of effort in keeping themselves ahead of the curve as far as fitness is concerned.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli 25 runs away from surpassing MS Dhoni in elite list

“Players play so much cricket these days, all three formats consistently, day-in, day-out, they are making these adjustments on their own. The game of cricket has changed with times. Even in Test cricket, big shots are common. I don’t think it is that big a difference,” India batting coach Vikram Rathour said ahead of the 3rd T20I.

“It is more of a mind set thing and about game plan. As a coach, I don’t think we really need to tell them anything. They are doing it on their own. They are stronger, fitter than from our generation. You can see that they are hitting big sixes and without any effort, that way the game has changed,” he further added.