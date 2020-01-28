‘One-handed drill’: Team India comes up with unique practice session ahead of 3rd T20I against New Zealand - Watch

cricket

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 17:31 IST

The Indian cricket team will face New Zealand in the third T20I on Wednesday at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Virat Kohli-led side lead 2-0 in the five-match T20I series, and need just one more win to seal the series. A day before the 3rd T20I, the Indian players came up with a unique training drill, which involved catching the ball with one-hand. A video uploaded on BCCI’s official Twitter handle gave a glimpse of the unique training session called “one-hand catching drill”.

Also read: Bat first or bowl first? Recent history reveals what the captain should do after winning toss

In the video, The players were seen throwing the ball to each other, and they had to catch it with one hand, while certain players in the middle were trying to intercept the ball. “What’s with #TeamIndia’s new training drill?” the BCCI captioned the video.

Meanwhile, India team batting coach Vikram Rathour praised Shreyas Iyer for his performance with the bat in the first two games. The right-hander slammed an unbeaten 58 in 29 balls to help India chase down 204 in the first T20I, and then played a crucial 44-run innings in the 2nd T20I.

Speaking on Iyer, Rathour said: “Having seen KL (Rahul) and Shreyas as young cricketers coming through, in my mind, I have absolutely no doubt that they are match-winners. They are getting their opportunities now and they are showing the world what they are capable of, that is great to see.”

Also read: Virat Kohli 25 runs away from surpassing MS Dhoni in elite list

He added: “Apart from having those (batting) skills, I think the mind set is amazing. He (Iyer) believes he is a big player, and he is, without any doubt. He genuinely believes that he is a match-winner and he is here to stay. And that mindset I think helps him, that is the biggest advantage he has.”