India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli 25 runs away from surpassing MS Dhoni in elite list

cricket

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 09:17 IST

Virat Kohli is no stranger to breaking records in any format of cricket and when he takes the field against New Zealand in the third T20I encounter in Hamilton on Wednesday, he will be on the verge of surpassing MS Dhoni in another elite list. The Indian cricket team skipper is just 25 runs away from surpassing his compatriot in the list of highest run-getters as captain in T20Is. Kohli is currently in the fourth spot behind MS Dhoni (1,112), New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (1148), and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (1,273).

Kohli is also one fifty plus score away from becoming the captain with most fifty plus scores in T20Is as he is currently tied with du Plessis and Williamson with eight such knocks. The long list of potential records does not end there as Kohli can also become the second captain ever to hit 50 sixes as skipper in T20Is - a feat achieved by England’s Eoin Morgan. Kohli is currently seven maximums away from joining that list.

READ: 8 overs, 52 runs, 1 six, 0 MoM - Biggest difference between India and NZ

India again outclassed New Zealand as they coasted to a seven-wicket victory in the second T20I match in Auckland on Sunday to go 2-0 up in the series.

On the Eden Park ground renowned for its short boundaries -- and which produced more than 400 runs in game one on Friday -- New Zealand struggled with the bat and posted a meagre 132 for five, batting first against a disciplined Indian attack.

Rahul cracked his second half-century in as many matches to lead India’s reply in which they reeled in the target for the loss of only three wickets and with 15 balls to spare.

READ: Kiwi keeper Seifert explains why it is so tough to hit Bumrah for runs

“Another good performance today, especially with the ball,” said Indian skipper Virat Kohli who could scarcely contain his glee, exclaiming “oh happy days” when he lost the toss and heard New Zealand choose to bat first.

Bowling first was India’s strength, he said.

“We demanded the bowlers stood up and took control of what we wanted to do out there, and our line and lengths... was a very good feature.

(With agency inputs)