‘Show him the exit door’: Ex-Pakistan star takes brutal dig at Rishabh Pant, claims ‘ODI and T20Is are not his class’

The debate over Rishabh Pant's inconsistency has been buzzing on social media and even experts have shared their views on the subject. Pant has struggled in the recent outings and with Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in fray, questions have been raised over his spot in India's playing XI.

Pant had a quiet T20 World Cup, where he featured in just two out of the six matches India played. The poor form continued in the recently-concluded T20Is against New Zealand, and he was dismissed for 23-ball 15 in the first ODI, which India lost by seven wickets.

Despite the poor form, Pant was preferred over Samson in the playing XI of previous ODI in Hamilton, which got abandoned due to rain. The decision was slammed by the general public and the support for the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter was also visible at the world's biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. | Fans' special gesture at FIFA World Cup 2022 after Sanju Samson's 2nd ODI snub breaks the internet

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria is the latest member to join the argument, and he suggested a simple solution to reach a conclusion. Taking a dig at Pant, Kaneria said that the wicketkeeper should play the third and final ODI, which is scheduled for Wednesday in Christchurch, and should be shown the “exit door” if he fails to impress. The former Pakistani cricketer made the remarks while speaking on his YouTube channel.

"It’s time to give the entire series to Rishabh Pant and then try and show him the exit door. We have given you plenty of opportunities."

Kaneria quickly pointed out Pant's alternatives and believes they should be given more chances. "Many wicket-keeper batters are coming up, like Ishan Kishan has been doing well. He has performed whenever he gets the chance. Sanju has been very consistent,” he said.

IND Predicted XI vs NZ 3rd ODI: Sanju Samson in, Rishabh Pant out; will India line 4 pacers with series on line?

The ex-cricketer also feels Pant to be more suited to red-ball cricket, claiming limited-overs are not his cup of tea.

"I have been saying for a long time that Rishabh Pant is a red-ball player. He is a superb player in Test cricket. ODI and T20Is are not his class.

"How he gets out in T20I and ODI cricket puts a lot of pressure on the team, but Sanju builds his innings and takes it to the end, supports the team, provides stability and how he bats, the kind of shots he plays, we can’t forget that,” he said.

