IND Predicted XI vs NZ 3rd ODI: Sanju Samson in, Rishabh Pant out; will India line 4 pacers with series on line?

India predicted XI vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India will look to end the final ODI on a positive note and square things off at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. India, despite piling a challenging 306/7 on the board, endured a heavy defeat as Tom Lathan and Kane Williamson drove New Zealand to a seven-wicket win in the series opener in Auckland.

The second ODI in Hamilton saw India make two changes in their playing XI with Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar replacing Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur. However, rain played a spoilsport and the match was abandoned with only 12.5 overs of action. As the action shifts to Christchurch it'll be interesting to see if India are tempted to bring Samson in the XI.

If we look at India's combination, the openers, Dhawan and Shubman Gill, are likely to remain the same with Suryakumar Yadav coming at no. 3.

But there could be a slight shuffle in the middle-order as Sanju Samson can come in the place of Rishabh Pant. Samson has been in great form recently, while Pant has struggled. Pant had earlier scored 15 off 23 in the 1st ODI, while Samson had contributed 36 off 38 balls. On top of that, Samson isn't any less of a wicketkeeper as compared to his teammate, a thought which was also resonated by former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull.

If that's the case then Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal can take responsibility of the spin department and allow India the option to field an extra seamer.

Shardul Thakur, who was absent from the playing XI in the previous ODI, was warming up ahead of the contest but he was seen under the close observation of a support staff. Well we don't know the reason behind it but with bowlers having nothing to do in the second ODI, Thakur may be 100 percent fit for the match on Wednesday.

Shardul and Deepak Chahar's inclusion will add a bit of depth in batting, and they can also do wonders with the ball in Christchurch.

India's Predicted XI for the 3rd ODI against New Zealand

Openers: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan(c)

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson

Lower-middle Order: Washington Sundar

Spinners: Yuzvendra Chahal

Pacers: Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

