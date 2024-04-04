'Shows you the status that Rohit Sharma has...': Adam Gilchrist reacts as Hardik Pandya faces wrath of MI fans at IPL

Showing no mercy on Hardik Pandya following his homecoming in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, a packed Wankhede Stadium booed the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper in his first home game of the new season. Hardik received a hostile reception in Mumbai when the star all-rounder walked out for the traditional coin toss in match No. 14 of the IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday. Pandya was booed again as chants of 'Rohit-Rohit' reverberated at Wankhede(PTI-Getty Images)

With Hardik subjected to vehement booing from the home fans, presenter and former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar told the notorious crowd to 'behave' after introducing the MI captain at the toss. Mumbai witnessed no dip in the crowd hostility as fans also made sure that chants of 'Rohit-Rohit' reverberated at the Wankhede Stadium during the IPL 2024 clash of the former champions. Pandya succeeded Rohit, who guided MI to five IPL crowns in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

‘Shows you the status that Rohit Sharma has in the game’

With fan wars taking an ugly turn in the IPL, legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist pointed out the tribalism and intensity within followers of the game."It shows you the status that Rohit Sharma has in the game there. The mysterious manner with which it all played out initially, the pace with which it happened, everyone was stunned with Mumbai getting Hardik Pandya away from Gujarat and then Rohit relinquishing captaincy. It's an odd one. But this is the nature of the beast in the IPL. The tribalism and intensity within fan bases. It's hard to replicate anywhere else with that level of intensity," Gilchrist said on the Club Prarie Fire podcast.

Local hero Hardik left Gujarat Titans (GT) after two impressive seasons with the IPL newcomers. Hardik made his captaincy debut in the 2022 season. In his first season as captain, Hardik guided GT to IPL glory. The Titans also made it to the IPL 2023 final in Hardik's previous season. Pandya joined MI in an all-cash deal before the IPL 2024 auction.

What's next for Hardik?

Record-time winners MI have suffered defeats in their first three games this season. Hardik's MI side posted a below-par total of 125-9 against RR at Wankhede. Hardik scored 34 off 21 balls while ex-skipper Rohit was handed a golden duck by pacer Trent Boult. RR crushed MI by 6 wickets to extend their winless run at the IPL 2024. Haridk and Co. will host Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in match No. 20 on Sunday.