...
...
Next Story

Shree Charani’s 4/10 sets the tone and Shafali Verma does the rest as India thump Japan to reach Asian Games semis

Chasing 58 to win, the Indian team needed just five overs to get over the line in their quarterfinal match against hosts Japan at Nisshin.

Updated on: Sep 18, 2026, 14:15:24 IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Indian women’s cricket team has reached the semifinals of the 2026 Asian Games after thrashing Japan by eight wickets at Nisshin on Friday. They will now play Bangladesh in the last-four on Sunday, after their subcontinental neighbours’ quarterfinal against China on Thursday was washed out without a single ball being bowled, and Nigar Sultana’s bunch advanced to the next round on account of their better ranking.

Shafali Verma was just too good against Japan. (BCCI Women)
Shafali Verma was just too good against Japan. (BCCI Women)

Also Read: India vs Japan Asian Games Women Highlights: Shafali blitzkrieg takes India to thumping 8-wicket win; Bangladesh next

Anyway, Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bowl. The Japanese team appeared to bat with the following strategy: just don’t get bowled out. Which was understandable. They were playing against one of the biggest teams in the world, and they wanted to give a decent account of themselves in front of their home fans. As a result, they didn’t lose a single wicket in the power play, even though there were just 24 runs on the board. However, as the Indian spinners warmed up and began bowling nicely, the home team had no answers to their guile. Shree Charani returned with figures of 4/10 as the Japanese team were bundled out for 57 in 19.5 overs. Shafali Verma, meanwhile, chipped in with two wickets. Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma were also among the wickets with one scalp each. Opener Ayaka Kato Stafford was the only Japanese batter who showed some resistance with 25 runs off 47 balls.

Deep Dive

What was the outcome of the women's cricket quarter-final match between India and Japan at the Asian Games 2026?

India defeated Japan by eight wickets, securing a place in the semifinals of the 2026 Asian Games.

How did Shafali Verma perform in the quarter-final against Japan?

Shafali Verma scored 40 runs off 15 balls, remaining unbeaten, and also took two wickets during the match.

Why was the match between Bangladesh and China significant for India's semifinal placement?

Bangladesh advanced to the semifinals against India after their quarter-final match against China was washed out, allowing them to qualify based on their higher ranking.
Powered ByAsk HT

These two quick wickets didn’t deter Verma, who continued her assault. She finished the match with a big six as India took the contest by eight wickets and 90 balls to spare. Verma remained unbeaten on 40 off 15 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes. Richa Ghosh was unbeaten at the other end on 12 off six balls.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prateek Srivastava

Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age.   In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there.   After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month.   Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser.   While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.

shafali vermaindian women's cricket team
Get live cricket scores, match updates, schedules, results and ICC rankings. Follow the latest news, statistics and performances of top teams and players on Hindustan Times.
Get live cricket scores, match updates, schedules, results and ICC rankings. Follow the latest news, statistics and performances of top teams and players on Hindustan Times.
Home/Cricket/Shree Charani’s 4/10 sets the tone and Shafali Verma does the rest as India thump Japan to reach Asian Games semis
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks