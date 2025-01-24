Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane argue with umpires over controversial dismissal as Mumbai crumble again

Shreyas Iyer and Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane had a few words with the umpires during their second innings in their Ranji Trophy Group A match against Jammu and Kashmir. Iyer was given out caught behind off Auqib Nabi in 22nd over of the innings on a score of 17 off 16 balls as Mumbai's star-studded batting line up failed to fire for a second time in the match. Shreyas Iyer couldn't do much with the stroke of luck he got(Jio Cinema screenshot)

Iyer enjoyed some luck just two overs earlier when umpire S Ravi gave him not out there being seemingly a big sound off the outside edge of his bat. However, he was then given out by umpire Navdeep Singh and Iyer didn't walk immediately. Rahane and Iyer had put up a stand of 29 runs when the later was given out by Navdeep Singh. Jammu and Kashmir wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan took the catch diving to his right and Iyer and Rahane could be seen having a chat with the umpire before the former trudged off the ground.

Iyer had earlier been dismissed for a score of 11 off seven deliveries choosing to go for a big shot off Yudhvir Singh and getting caught at mid-on. He had hit a four and a six in his short innings before that. In the second innings, he four fours in the 16 balls he faced.

Mumbai's international batting stars fall flat

Most of Mumbai's international stars were playing for them in this match in a rare occurrence. This included India captain Rohit Sharma playing his first Ranji Trophy match in a decade. However, he failed to get any momentum back into his batting form after his horror run in the 2024/25 Test season, with his dismissals looking eerily similar to how he fell in the tour of Australia in which he averaged a shocking 6.20 in five innings. Rohit fell after scoring three runs in 19 balls in the first innings. In the second, he smashed three back-to-back sixes and then fell going for a fourth on a score of 28 off 35 balls.

Rohit's opening partner for Mumbai, and usually for India, Yashasvi Jaiswal fell after scoring four runs in eight balls in the first innings and 26 runs in 51 balls in the second. Mumbai, in fact, found themselves shockingly tottering at 57/7 in the 18th over of the first innings before Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian managed to give them something to bowl at.